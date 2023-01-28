Warzone 2: WhosImmortal’s Kastov 762 Meta Breaker Loadout with No Recoil!

WhosImmortal’s latest Warzone 2 loadout is one of the best meta-breaking loadouts in the game’s current state. Details below.

WhosImmortal is known for his Warzone 2 content and class loadouts. We have covered lots of his content in the past, and this is the newest in a long line of gun loadout videos. In his recent video, he showed off the Kastov 762 long-range gameplay. He also broke down his approach to designing a custom build for the gun. Let us break down the loadout and the attachments you can run.

WhosImmortal’s Kastov 762 Loadout has No Recoil in Warzone 2!

Optic – Aim OP V-4

Aim OP V-4 Magazine – 40-Round Mag

40-Round Mag Underbarrel – Lockgrip Precision-40

Lockgrip Precision-40 Barrel – KAS-10 584mm

KAS-10 584mm Muzzle – Kastovia DX90 Suppressor

Let us break down two trivial but essential attachments in this loadout. The first is the AIM OP V-4 Optic. It will give us a clear Line of Sight on enemies and keep our ADS clean. The iron sight does not appeal to us, especially over long distances. Next is the 40-Round Mag. Sometimes it takes a lot of bullets to kill a 3-plated enemy; you might need to fight multiple simultaneously; you WILL need this attachment.

The third attachment is a Lockgrip Precision-40 Underbarrel. This attachment provides us with much-needed hip-fire accuracy, aim walking steadiness, and recoil steadiness. The next two attachments are the cream of the crop. The first is the KAS-10 584mm Barrel, which will increase damage range, bullet velocity, and hip-fire accuracy. It also gives us the recoil control we need.

The final attachment is the Kastovia DX90 Suppressor. This attachment will give us sound suppression, which promotes stealth. It also increases bullet velocity and rounds our recoil off by promoting smoothness and control. We recommend running the Recon Perk Package with this class loadout, a Smoke Grenade, and a Drill Charge to flush out enemies. This loadout promotes medium to long-range engagements, and you should stay at that range to reap the benefits of this gun.

