Amidst criticism for his bad financial decisions, xQc calls Adin Ross Poor and Fake

Felix “xQc” Lengyel started as a competitive Overwatch player and eventually grew to prominence after streaming on Twitch. Today Felix has almost 12 million followers on Twitch and he even joined Kick under a massive $100 million contract where he gathered more than 550k followers in just a few months.

Although xQc is one of the richest streamers out there, his fans and viewers repeatedly criticize him for his poor financial decisions, be it the diamond-encrusted Ender dragon pendant, his six-figure watch, or his gambling addiction that could make him lose millions of dollars. However, xQc always makes it a point to show off his prized possessions and is quite critical of people significantly less well-off than him.

Similarly, Felix was found criticizing Adin David Ross in one of his streams. The streaming sensation had come across an NBA match clip on stream where he found out that Adin was sitting in the third row. xQc immediately mocked Adin and asked if he was so poor that he had to sit in the third row of the NBA match.

xQc had also questioned Adin Ross and Kai Cenat’s decisions in one of his Minecraft streams. The streamer explained how Adin and Kai were weird and fake as they shaped their takes on music based on whether they were going to meet the singers or the musicians who had made that album.

Adin Ross reacts to the criticism and accusations made by xQc

Adin Ross came across a few of these clips on his recent livestream and decided to respond to Felix. He initially tried to find himself in the NBA crowd but moments later called xQc dumb and explained he had got the tickets for free just 10 minutes before the match started.

Moreover, after understanding xQc’s thoughts about him and Kai Cenat faking their music review, Adin was quite confused as he pointed out how Kai had called Offset’s album of lower quality, and how he himself has reviewed several albums to be mediocre. Furthermore, the streamer claimed xQc’s views made no sense, and Felix generally passes judgment just to gain some clout. Nevertheless, it is important to understand that despite the feigned rivalry, Adin Ross and xQc still remain pretty good friends.