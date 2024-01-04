EA FC 24 John Stones Winter Wildcards SBC: How to Acquire This Card in Ultimate Team?

John Stones Winter Wildcards card is now available in Ultimate Team, spicing up EA FC 24 for fans. This new special-grade card is only available via Squad Building Challenge (SBC), so fans won’t have to open multiple packs to get it. So, here’s all you need to know about this new in-game item, including how to complete the SBC.

Winter Wildcards is a holiday-themed celebration of Ultimate Team’s past, present, and future. Electronic Arts would release special-grade cards with upgraded stats and ratings, along with new positioning and Playstyles, as part of this new campaign. The newest addition to this ongoing Ultimate Team promo is Manchester City defender Stones.

What are the stats of the John Stones Winter Wildcards?

The English international’s base card is an 85-rated Rare Gold, which is popular among fans due to its strong defensive prowess. EA FC 24 recently released an improved version, the 89-rated Winter Wildcards. However, this new card has transformed the center back into a center defensive midfielder. He could still play as a center midfielder, as he did in his basic edition.

EA FC 24 has released many special-grade cards from the highest tier of English soccer, and the introduction of John Stones’ Wildcards adds another to that list. Having this card also allows fans to build up a competitive squad, especially if it includes Premier League or English stars.

How to acquire this card in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team?

Fans must complete the associated SBC to acquire the new John Stones Winter Wildcards. Electronic Arts didn’t come up with challenging tasks to make it hard for fans to get this new 89-rated special card. They simply need to build three starting elevens while meeting specific requirements to finish the SBC.

Manchester City

At least one Manchester City player should be included in the starting lineup.

At least one Team of the Week (TOTW) player should be included in the starting lineup.

The total rating of the lineup should be higher than 82.

England

At least one English player should be included in the starting lineup.

At least one Team of the Week (TOTW) player should be included in the starting lineup.

The total rating of the lineup should be higher than 85.

Premier League

At least one Premier League player should be included in the starting lineup.

At least one Team of the Week (TOTW) player should be included in the starting lineup.

The total rating of the lineup should be higher than 86.

To build the three necessary squads, fans would need to spend almost 190,000 Ultimate Team coins in the Transfer Market. However, using untradeable or extra cards allows fans to finish the challenge with fewer coins. If fans run out of these resources, they can take part in Ultimate Team matches to earn extra coins and card packs.

If EA FC 24 fans want the 89-rated John Stones Winter Wildcards on their Ultimate Team lineups, they must finish the appropriate SBC as soon as possible because it is only available for a short period.