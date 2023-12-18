EA FC Daphne Corboz Showdown SBC: How to Acquire This Card in Ultimate Team?

EA FC 24 has come with another exciting Squad Building Challenge (SBC) exclusive card, the Daphne Corboz Showdown, for Ultimate Team fans. Here is everything they should know about this newly added special item, including how to obtain it in the game.

Showdown is a unique Ultimate Team promotion that selects two players from opposing clubs and significantly improves their stats. Following the match, the winner receives another +2 upgrade, while a draw results in both sides receiving a +1 upgrade. The Paris FC star Daphne Corboz is the latest to join the Showdowns for her upcoming match against rivals Real Madrid.

About the EA FC 24 Daphne Corboz Showdown card

The Frenchwoman has an 81-rated Common Gold for her base Ultimate Team card. It is quite a useful card that many fans use when starting their Ultimate Team journey or later to complete SBCs. Now, they can obtain a better edition of this Paris FC center-midfielder, the 86-rated Daphne Corboz Showdown.

There aren’t many special-grade cards from D1 Arkema, so this is an excellent opportunity to have one by unlocking the Daphne Corboz Showdown. It has impressive stats like 89-Passing and 85-Dribbling, which could further improve in the future. Moreover, this new card would help fans build a strong squad based on D1 Arkema or French nationality.

How to obtain this Showdown card in Ultimate Team?

Like every other Showdown card, this 86-rated Daphne Corboz is also exclusive to a SBC. Fans must create a squad of eleven players while following some requirements to complete the challenge.

At least one French player should be part of the lineup.

At least one player over 87-rated should be part of the lineup.

The overall lineup’s rating should be over 84.

To assemble the 84-rated lineup, fans might be spending more than 26,000 Ultimate Team coins on the Transfer Market. They can also complete this challenge for less money if they use untradeable and spare cards. However, if fans run out of these resources, they can compete in Ultimate Team matches to earn more.

EA FC 24 fans eager to obtain this Daphne Corboz Showdown card must complete the related challenge soon, as it will expire after a while. Well, that’s all to know about this new SBC exclusive card.