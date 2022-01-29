4 years ago today NA CSGO made a Major history.

NA CSGO made it into history by winning the major on this day. What happened on that fateful day in the Boston Major?

It has been some time since we saw an NA team top an Esports Chart at the end of the year. But, times were quite different a few years back.

Both North and South America have their eras of glory. And in Boston in 2018, it was time for the NA greats to take a chance at a coveted major title.

It’s been four years since the @ELEAGUETV Boston Major. Was this the most entertaining Grand Finals of all time? https://t.co/yfoFbP1i6j — CS:GO (@CSGO) January 28, 2022

In 2018, the stage was already set in Boston. Cloud 9 was at its best in a long while.

Stewie2k, Skadoodle, RUSH, Autimatic and Tarik together were ready to step up. The NA Major hype was real. Bo3 was legendary.

Niko was playing on the FaZe Clan at the time. It was now a battle of the giants.

The two biggest organisations in the United States were vying for a title at Boston. Quite a Cinderella story to say the least. But, it was a difficult call to make.

Until the very end, it was tooth and nail.

Cloud9 faced FaZe Clan in Grand Finals of CSGO Boston Major 2018.

Faze Clan took an Early lead in Mirage. Though, Skadoodle with his AWP prowess almost forced an Overtime. Autimatic did his part.

Then Cloud 9 absolutely dominated Map 2. Faze Clan under olofmeister, could not hold the momentum that C9 gained from the final rounds on Mirage. It is just impossible to believe the prowess that NA CS had then. Or, the skill that CS Gods had then.

It is the era when solo carry in CSGO was a thing. Skadoodle is that person. The wielder of the mean green AWP.

In Inferno, the odds changed. Inferno is an innately Terrorist sided map. So, when FaZe fought back as CT and won a few rounds, it caused a few problems.

At one point, C9 were trailing 15-11 to FaZe. Tarik carried in the final stages with the support of RUSH. Eventually, overtime was forced by C9.

Will the Golden days of CSGO return to NA again?

C9 took an early lead in OT with a score of 18-15. Bit by bit, FaZe held back and forced a second overtime.

But, the 4 round streak would be the last of FaZe Clan. Cloud 9 would retake the map, 22-19 in the overtime to win the ELEAGUE Boston Major 2018.

The day was 29th January 2018. The good news is, three of the 5 are in EG at the moment.

And with news of Double CSGO Majors per year rolling in, maybe NA finds its footing again. EG roster plays their first pro CSGO match tomorrow.

Until then, fingers crossed.

