Warzone 2: Aydan Shares 56 Kills Loadout with the Two Most OP Guns in the Game!

This Warzone 2 article will analyze Aydan’s 56 Kill Class loadout which has the RPK and the Fennec 45 in a Weapon’s Specialist package.

Two of the most overpowered weapons on the battlefield right now are the RPK and the Fennec. That is why any class setup concerning these two weapons is going to be overpowered. However, if you do not know their strengths and weaknesses, you won’t get much value out of them. That is why we are going to be looking at both of the weapon’s attachments. However, we will focus more on the Fennec since we already have lots of loadouts for the RPK on the blog.

Also Read: Warzone 2 Two Shot TAQ-M Loadout ft. Metaphor!

Aydan’s RPK and Fennec 45 Loadouts for High Kill Games in Warzone 2

RPK

Let us quickly look at the RPK’s attachments so we can head into a detailed breakdown of the Fennec 45.

Muzzle – ZLR Talon 5

– ZLR Talon 5 Optic – Aim OP V-4

– Aim OP V-4 Underbarrel – FTAC Ripper 56

– FTAC Ripper 56 Ammunition – 7.62 High Velocity

– 7.62 High Velocity Rear Grip – Demo X-2 Grip

Fennec 45

Magazine – Fennec Mag 45

– Fennec Mag 45 Stock – Agile Assault-7

– Agile Assault-7 Rear Grip – Fennec Rubber Grip

Fennec Rubber Grip Laser – VLK LZR 7MW

– VLK LZR 7MW Muzzle – XTEN RR-40

For the first Fennec attachment, we will go with the obvious choice which is Fennec Mag 45. This is an extended clip that will give us more bullets since the gun eats ammo due to its fire rate. The next attachment is the Agile Assault-7 stock which is going to give us increased ADS speed, sprint speed, crouch speed, and aim walking speed. This will help us get sorted in our mobility and handling.

The Fennec Rubber Grip further increases our ADS and sprint to fire speed. You will be turning corners and finishing enemies faster than their reaction time. Next is the VLK LZR 7MW laser. This attachment rounds out the mobility and handling further by increasing sprint-to-fire and ADS speeds. The last attachment is a muzzle. The XTEN RR-40 will be the perfect muzzle since it offers sound suppression, bullet velocity, recoil smoothness, and a damage range increase.

That is all you need to know about this loadout! Check out Aydan’s channel here and stay tuned at The SportsRush for more Warzone 2 Loadouts!

