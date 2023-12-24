Adin Ross and IShowSpeed Go MrBeast Mode Giving Away Multiple Gifts

Adin David Ross and Darren “IShowSpeed” Watkins Jr. recently collaborated for a Christmas special stream and gave away racks of money, PS5s, AirPods, and a bunch of other gifts to kids and families, making their Christmas memorable.

Advertisement

Adin Ross and IShowSpeed have known each other for several years starting from the Twitch era. Although residential distances have kept them from collaborating for a long time, Speed moving into a new house has brought them together bringing in spectacular content.

The sensational duo recently went IRL streaming to different houses surprising families and kids. This time around, they chose an unorthodox approach for their standards. The duo went full MrBeast mode moving around town doing charity. And they made sure to choose big families in need of money or kids who were fans and ambitious in gaming to make the giveaways worthy.

Advertisement

| WATCH: Speed and Adin give out a PS5, airpods and other gifts to another family pic.twitter.com/yqm90fNUkY — Speedy HQ (@iShowSpeedHQ) December 23, 2023

Adin and Speed did not go cheap on the gifts and cash giveaways and included PS5s, AirPods, branded soccer balls, and children’s toys whereas elders received not in hundreds but thousands of dollars in hard cash.

IShowSpeed and Adin Ross made the day for so many people

The holiday season has finally arrived, and it is time for live streamers and content creators to go trending by providing exciting Christmas content. While other streamers chose a variety, Adin Ross and IShowSpeed made sure to make families happy and their Christmas memorable. Rather than just surprising a bunch of families, the duo also decided to go all in with the gifts.

The first family comprised a big number with two excited but shy kids. Adin Ross surprised them with a soccer ball, and an Iron Man toy, and the big reveal was a PS5. The kids were shocked to see those personalities at their house but surprisingly did not have outbursts of emotions. After moments of joy and cheer, the kids went ahead and collected their gifts while the streamers, after a small discussion surprised their parents with thousands of dollars for each.

| WATCH: Speed and Adin give a random family a PS5 and thousands of dollars! pic.twitter.com/tWbOgoxqwx — Speedy HQ (@iShowSpeedHQ) December 23, 2023

Advertisement

The dynamic duo chose a variable approach with the next family. Although the parents knew of their arrival, IShowSpeed approached the kids with a prank enacting FBI agents and with his iconic bark. They surprised the first sibling with a Pokemon plushie, a few toys, and finally with brand new AirPods. Her brother turned out to be a fan thereby shocked by their arrival. He was at a loss for words when Adin and Darren proceeded to surprise him with a PS5 and a bunch of other gifts. IShowSpeed personally gave away $10k to their mother making her emotional and bringing her to tears.

| WATCH: Speed gives $10k to a viewers mom pic.twitter.com/9yzOs7Yl1S — Speedy HQ (@iShowSpeedHQ) December 23, 2023

| WATCH: Speed and Adin bless a single mother of 8 children with bunch of gifts and money pic.twitter.com/xcYmWAEyik — Speedy HQ (@iShowSpeedHQ) December 24, 2023

Lastly, they visited a single mother with 8 children in need of money. Adin Ross and IShowSpeed gifted her racks of money each making her day. The mother teared up instantly with no words to express her gratitude. This is not the first time Speed is seen doing charity. In fact he was seen making similar acts of gratitude in India and several other times tearing up single mothers but it was quite surprising and amazing to see the same from Adin Ross.