Fans Disappointed as Top Titles Including GTA 5 and Persona Are Leaving Xbox Game Pass in January 2024

Xbox Game Pass has become quite famous among gamers lately, as it offers access to a plethora of games like PlayStation Plus. With a game pass, gamers get to play multiple games for one. However, some of those games do now stay on the subscription forever. Recently, Xbox revealed the games that would be leaving in January 2024.

Advertisement

The five games to be leaving the Xbox Game Pass on January 15, 2024, will be Grand Theft Auto 5, Persona 3 Portable, Persona 4 Golden, Garden Story, and MotoGP 22. If fans want to finish these games before the date, they would need nearly 100 hours to complete both Persona titles, while the remaining titles are more manageable as they would need over 30 hours.



Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/JulianRomio/status/1742129053782671764?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/GokuBackwards/status/1742148509724463230?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Alt2Fredo/status/1742145096756183536?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/TonyDMonS/status/1742144515308204261?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/GamerCyberpunk/status/1742160504821567559?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Fans are stunned to see GTA 5 depart the subscription, especially given how quickly it left the last time. They are perplexed as to why this Rockstar title has such a short lifespan on Game Pass. The fans didn’t react much to Garden Story and Moto GP 22 leaving. However, many are disappointed by the departure of the two Persona titles from the Xbox Game Pass.

Advertisement

The games Xbox could add to Game Pass in 2024

Xbox added many exciting titles to the Game Pass in 2023, from AAA titles like Starfield to indies like Sea of Stars. With five exciting games leaving the subscription on January 15, the American giants need to add some major games to the lineup for 2024. We think fans will like games like Marvel’s Midnight Suns, Armored Core 6, and Dredge on the Game Pass.

Midnight Suns could be a great addition to Xbox’s subscription plan. It received a decent reaction from the fans but was a commercial disaster. Many fans might be reluctant to buy this game, but as a Game Pass title, fans would definitely give it a try. This 2022-released tactical RPG could see a similar reaction to Starfield.

The American giants added the exciting 2023-released souls-like RPG Lies of P. A lot of fans enjoyed playing the game via the Game Pass. So, the best suitable game to add in 2024 would be Armored Core 6. This 2023-released game is from FromSoftwares and doesn’t have the same Souls-like feel, but it is still a masterpiece. It even won a Game Award for “Best Action Game” in 2023.

With the action RPG Garden Story leaving the Xbox Game Pass in January, the perfect replacement would be the 2023 fishing game called Dredge. The game would have players fishing in the sea and selling them. However, the deeper they go into the sea, players will encounter Lovecraftian horrors.