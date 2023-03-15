Genshin Impact 3.6 leaks: Possible new world boss to enter game
Aaryanshi Mohan
|Published 15/03/2023
The latest Genshin Impact 3.6 leaks have revealed that a new world boss will enter the open-world RPG. With the Sumeru region’s expansion and new characters, HoYoverse is spicing up the title with fresh content. A new video showcasing the new boss’ gameplay and attacks has been shown off on Reddit.
Genshin Impact 3.6 leaks suggest the arrival of a new world boss
Just like any other game, bosses in Genshin Impact up the difficulty of the game. There are times when normal bosses are more powerful than Elite Enemies. As a result, they also give a lot of additional perks to help the character level up.
The Genshin Impact leaks subreddit has been posting updates about the new world boss. It started with gameplay of the new boss, and the latest leak suggests that the world boss’ powers are getting buffed.
3.6 World Boss Gameplay
by u/Revolutionary_Meet25 in Genshin_Impact_Leaks
The video shows that the world boss is able to control and manipulate various elements and use them against travelers. Players will most likely need a change in team composition among other things to break the boss’ shield.
Here are the latest changes suggested by leaks:
Added:
– Elemental Resistance +200% during entry into battle
Change:
Cryo Shield ↑
– When Cryo attacks hit the character it will reduce 80 stamina. Reduces additional
25 stamina when it triggers again within 4s -> 3s. (Applies to the whole party)
English name:
Iniquitous Lustrator -> Iniquitous Baptist
(Leaks are presented as it is)
Fans react to new world boss buffs
Since the leaks have been posted online, travelers have been trying to figure out what HoYoverse is going for with the new update. With characters being nerfed and bosses being buffed, Genshin Impact players will really have to think about their strategies. Here is how Reddit reacted to these changes:
Version 3.6 will be released in the first week of April, and will introduce two new characters: Baizhu and Kaveh. In addition to that, a rerun of Nilou and Nahida is also expected.
