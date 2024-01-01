EA FC 24 Davor Suker Winter Wildcards Icon SBC: How to Acquire This Card in Ultimate Team?

For the new year, EA FC 24 has released the Davor Suker Winter Wildcards Icon. Fans have the excellent opportunity to add this Sevilla Icon to their squad. So, here is everything to know about this newly-released special card, including how to obtain it.

Winter Wildcards is a seasonal and festive celebration of Ultimate Team’s past, present, and future. EA releases special cards with improved stats and ratings, or new Playstyles and positions as part of this new promotion. Icons are also included in this ongoing campaign, and the legendary Croatian forward Suker is the latest to join the Winter Wildcards.

What are the stats of the Davor Suker Winter Wildcards Icon?

Suker’s Base Icon card has an 87 rating. It may not be the highest-rated Icon, but it is still an excellent card to have on the squad. Electronic Arts recently released a better version, the 89-rated Winter Wildcards Icon. This new card has mind-blowing stats like 90-pace and 89-dribbling that crush opponents’ defenses.

Most fans prefer Icon cards for their impressive stats and the good chemistry they offer. The newly-released Davor Suker Winter Wildcards Icon is no different, as it has impressive stats that help fans build a competitive hybrid squad, especially if it has players from various leagues and nationalities.

How to acquire this card in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team?

Suker’s Winter Wildcards Icon is an SBC exclusive, and fans would have to build six squads to complete the challenge. Moreover, they would also have to meet some requirements while building those squads. However, EA didn’t make the SBC as challenging as it did for other Winter Wildcards Icons.

Born Legend

The lineup should consist of exactly eleven Rare Bronze players.

Rising Star

The lineup should consist of exactly eleven Rare Silver players.

On a Loan

The lineup should consist of exactly eleven Silver players.

League Finesse

One Premier League player should be in the starting lineup.

The overall rating of the team should be higher than 83.

League Legend

One LALIGA EA SPORTS player should be in the starting lineup.

The overall rating of the team should be higher than 84.

Top-notch

One Team of the Week (TOTW) player should be in the starting lineup.

The overall rating of the team should be higher than 85.

To assemble the required squads, fans may need to spend nearly 115,000 Ultimate Team coins in the Transfer Market. When compared to previous Winter Wildcards Icon SBCs, this one is the most affordable. Fans can further lower the amount by using untradeable or spare cards. If they are low on those resources, they can compete in Ultimate Team matches to obtain more.

If EA FC 24 players want the 89-rated Davor Suker Winter Wildcards Icon, they must complete the respective Squad Building Challenge as soon as possible because it will be removed from Ultimate Team after a limited time.