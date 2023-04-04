Is xQc moving to Kick? Streamer’s Twitter DMs get leaked

Twitch streamer xQc’s DMs got leaked during a live stream and it has fans wondering if the streamer is moving to Kick.com. In the live broadcast, xQc was interacting with his chat when he unknowingly leaked his DMs.

xQc was dumbfounded as he thought he revealed his conversations surrounding Kick but was instantly relieved knowing he didn’t leak anything “important.”

xQc’s DMs leaked again, “Kick thing” revealed

xQc was one of the streamers who were thought to be switching platforms. In a previous conversation with Kai Cenat, the streamer dismissed the question by saying “Things and people change” when the former asked him about moving to Kick.

However, during the live stream, he said he did not reveal anything of importance from the “Kick thing” saying: “Oh, my god. Dude, I thought I leaked my Kick thing. Oh, my god!”

In the stream, he was surfing the r/LivestreamFail subreddit when he mistakenly moved to his DMs and revealed a conversation with fellow streamers. He was having conversations with Zombs, ChefBronel, Amouranth, and TheDanDangler.

xQc was quick to react to the misclick and said: “Jesus! What the f—? That is bad… I’m moving on.”

Fans react to xQc moving to Kick

Since the stream, the clip went viral on Reddit and xQc clips and fans reacted to it. During an earlier live stream, X revealed that he has been out of a contract with Twitch since January. It was because of this that some were rooting for his move to the trainwreckstv-backed platform.

For the last few days, fans have been seeing a lot of people talking about making a move to Kick. In the last few days, Amouranth also said she is open to making a move to Kick.

Earlier last week, the green platform signed GMHikaru, who wouldn’t be streaming on Twitch anymore. Besides that, there will be a few more signings that would take place, as hinted by Adin Ross.

Kick was launched on December 6, 2022, and is backed by trainwreckstv. The platform’s biggest signing took place on February 13, 2022, in the form of Adin Ross, who left Twitch. He was later permanently banned from the Purple platform.