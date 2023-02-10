IEM Katowice 2023 playoff schedule: Team Liquid faces Vitality in the quarter-finals

IEM Katowice recently concluded its thrilling group stage and six teams are headed to the playoffs. The Spodek Arena awaits Heroic, Liquid, Vitality, Outsiders, NAVI, and G2. Reigning champions FaZe Clan will not be playing in front of the crowd following their group stage exit. G2 looks unstoppable as they’re yet to drop a series this tournament. Here’s what the playoff bracket looks like.

IEM Katowice playoffs: Heroic and G2 head straight to semifinals

IEM Katowice Playoff schedule (all timings are in CET)

Friday, February 10, 2023:

Quarterfinal 1 : Natus Vincere vs. Outsiders at 15:30

: Natus Vincere vs. Outsiders at 15:30 Quarterfinal 2: Team Liquid vs. Vitality at 19:00

Saturday, February 11, 2023:

Semifinal 1: Heroic vs. NAVI/Outsiders winner at 15:30

Heroic vs. NAVI/Outsiders winner at 15:30 Semifinal 2: G2 vs. Liquid/Vitality winner at 19:00

Sunday, February 12, 2023:

Grand Final: Winner of Semifinal 1 vs. Winner of Semifinal 2 at 16:00

All matches in the playoffs will be best-of-threes, barring the Grand Final. In true Katowice fashion, the Grand Final of the $1,000,000 will be a best-of-five series. So far, IEM Katowice has been a rollercoaster of emotions. From Underdog stories to superstars falling flat, the tournament has it all. The biggest headlines for the event include IHC taking down Furia and Cloud9, with Liquid contributing by eliminating FaZe.

With three heavy hitters out of the tournament, the remaining teams have a great chance of success. However, G2 seems to be the final boss of the tournament, and taking them down looks nigh impossible as of now. Statistically, Heroic is the second strongest contender for the title as NAVI looks shaky overall. Tune in on the ESL CSGO Twitch and YouTube channels to catch all the action live this February.

