MrBeast Reacts to a Detailed Breakdown of His Incredible Growth on YouTube Over the Years

Jimmy Donaldson, better known by his internet moniker MrBeast, is the most significant content creator on YouTube. He also has the number to back these claims as he currently has over 240 million subscribers. However, it took the North Carolina-based creator over a decade to reach these heights and his YouTube channel recently celebrated its 12th anniversary.

MrBeast Statistics is a fan account on X that keeps track of the activity on Donaldson’s YouTube channel. They recently tweeted about the YouTube channel turning 12 years old and even shared its growth across all these years. The stats grabbed the attention of fans, who were in awe to see the growth of their beloved content creator.

Aside from the fans, MrBeast himself also noticed the tweet about his channel’s statistics. He was unaware of the fact that his channel turned 12 on February 19. Hence, he was a little disappointed that he couldn’t figure it out a few seconds earlier, as he could no longer tweet about it himself. Nevertheless, the 25-year-old was glad to see the tweet and is looking forward to growing even further.

How did MrBeast grow on YouTube over the years?

Jimmy Donaldson started as a gaming-themed creator under the alias of MrBeast6000. It wasn’t until he transitioned to challenges and hosting competitions, that his channel saw a major boost. Moreover, he removed “6000” from his channel’s name. In 12 years since its creation, MrBeast has over 240 million subscribers and 43 billion views.

According to the stats, MrBeast’s channel doubled in size in 2023, as he gained 55 percent of the 240 million subscribers and 51 percent of 43 billion views. It might not be surprising as multiple videos on his channel crossed the 100 million views mark. Videos like “Ages 1 – 100 Fight For $500,000“ and “$1 vs $500,000 Plane Ticket!“ helped him reach a wide audience.

MrBeast Statistics also shared a graph showing the channel’s subscriber growth over each year. Based on the statistics, it was evident that his channel saw the most increase over the previous four years, particularly in 2023. If his channel keeps growing at this rate, it is expected that MrBeast will have over 328 million subscribers by his channel’s 13th anniversary.