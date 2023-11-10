Persona 5 Tactica: Everything You Need to Know Before You Buy

Persona 5 Tactica is the newest addition to the Persona franchise and also an extension of the arc for the Phantom Thieves of Hearts as seen in Persona 5, Persona 5 Strikers, and more. This short piece will look at everything you need to know about the game and if it is worth purchasing or not.

Persona 5 Tactica: Everything You Should Know

The Phantom Thieves of Hearts are ruling the hearts of Persona fans as Persona 5 Tactica is the third spin-off of the original game. The beloved group returns to the new game as they are thrown on another journey into the metaverse. However, this time they are chibi-fied which makes for cuter gameplay.

The gameplay looks exciting and we will break down the details of that in the upcoming sections as well. Persona 5 Tactica is a new formula that Atlus has tried for their Persona franchise and so far it has a universal appeal. It presents the beloved Phantom Thieves in a new way with their old likable personalities. Let us take a look at the details of the release and the platforms.

Release Date and Platforms

Persona 5 Tactica will release on the Nintendo Switch, the PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One and Xbox X/S, and Windows. The game is set to release on November 17th. It will also be a Day One Launch in the Xbox Game Pass so you can purchase a subscription for the PC Pass if you want to play it on Day One. We even recommend doing that since it is better than purchasing the game.

Now that we know about the Platforms and the release date, let us take a look at the basics like the story and the gameplay, and what sets this game apart from the rest of the Persona Games.

The Story

Joker and the Phantom Thieves of Hearts journey into the Metaverse which looks like France and is ruled by a Monarch named Marie. The Legionnaire who follows the orders of the Monarch quickly brainwashes our heroes save for Morgana and Joker. Erina, a new character rescues them and informs them that they are in a metaverse. The name of the said metaverse is The Kingdoms.

Erina is the leader of the Rebel Corps, which seeks to stop the rule of the Monarch. Thus, Joker and Morgana strike a deal with Erina to help each other by rescuing the Phantom Thieves while simultaneously reducing the ranks of the Monarch. We also come face to face with a character called Toshiro Kasukabe, who in the real world is pretty close to becoming the Prime Minister.

In addition to that, the story is set somewhere during the events of Persona 5. Persona 5 Strikers takes place after Persona 5 while this game takes place towards the end since it’s snowing in the real world. Now that we have some hint of the story, let us take a look at the most important part, the gameplay.

Genre and Gameplay

This is where things get interesting. Instead of the usual turn-based combat system that the Persona series is known for, Persona 5 Tactica is a strategy game with a grid map and tactical RPG elements. In essence, it is a tactical role-playing game filled with RPG elements like skill trees, which we will discuss a little later.

In addition to healing and using your Persona to do damage, you will also reposition according to your convenience on the tactical map. Let us take a deep dive into battles and how they will work in this game.

Battles

Now, the battles are different in comparison to the turn-based Persona combat and the RPG like Persona 5 Strikers. However, if you are familiar with titles like Final Fantasy Tactics or other XCOM titles then this should be a piece of cake. You take reduced damage in cover and Elemental-based weaknesses return. Combat is turn-based and you can control up to three characters in a single party.

All of the Phantom Thieves of Hearts are playable in addition to the leader of the Rebel Corps, Erina. You can either use physical, gun, or skill attacks depending on your requirement. Persona skill attacks will require SP just like in the earlier games. The All Out Attack system of Persona returns where the party can attack the enemies collectively if all of them have been weakened by elemental attacks.

There are tons of enemies ranging from automatons to guards you have to face in this journey. Stages are interactive and not just lifeless cardboard backgrounds that are there for show. There are surveillance cameras everywhere that will call in backup should you trigger them. In addition, you will find tons of explosive barrels lying around that will help you in fights.

Progression System

In addition to the character development through the story, we are getting a ton in-game as well through skill trees. Each party member in the game has a unique skill tree you can use to better their passive abilities. We have limited idea about the contents of the skill trees but the way you can get growth points to upgrade those skill trees is simple.

First, you can gain growth points by leveling up, and second is through listening in on conversations in the team’s Hideout. You can also purchase weapons through shops, but fusing two personas is the only way to get better and unique ones. Therefore, we recommend that you visit the Velvet Room frequently.

DLC

There is DLC for this game as well. It will feature two prominent characters loved by the fans, Goro Akechi and Kasumi Sumeragi. It will be the ‘Repaint Your Heart’ Challenge pack and will be separate from the main story. The adventure includes the Phantom Thieves investigating strange graffiti throughout Tokyo.

So far, Persona 5 Tactica looks like the perfect send-off for the Phantom Thieves of Hearts, ending in a lighthearted chibi way. The game releases on November 17th on Xbox X/S, Xbox One, PS5, PS4 and PC.