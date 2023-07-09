Square Enix director hints at future projects related to their renowned IPs

Square Enix recently held their 43rd Annual Shareholders’ Meeting, attended by the president and directors. There Director, Yoshinori Kitase, hinted at some of their future projects. Most of them would be related to their well-known intellectual properties (IPs).

Advertisement

The Japanese game developers are a big name in the gaming community. They came into existence in 2003 after the merger of Square and Enix. Since then, they have offered some of the most beloved game series like Dragon Quest, Final Fantasy, and Nier.

Because of this immense popularity, fans eagerly look forward to future projects. At the latest Annual Shareholders’ Meeting, Square Enix director Kitase shared some vague information about those projects, including remakes and cross-title collaborations.

Advertisement

Director Kitase hints at upcoming remakes

Video game remakes have become quite a trend in the gaming community lately. Many classic games have been remade with advanced visuals and mechanics. This has been a very successful move for game developers, as fans could enjoy their beloved classics in new packaging.

Even Square Enix recreated their famous classics, like the first seven Final Fantasy titles. Hence, Director Kitase was recently questioned at the Annual Shareholders’ Meeting whether there are plans for any remakes. He tried not to reveal anything but subtly hinted at plans for some remakes.

“We will refrain from sharing information about new titles, but we are considering various ideas within the Company and hope that you will look forward to forthcoming announcements.”

Even though Kitase stayed tight-lipped about remakes, some will hit the shelves soon, like the Star Ocean: The Second Story R and Final Fantasy VII Rebirth. The former is a remake of a 1999 game, while the latter is the second part of the planned trilogy recreation of Final Fantasy VII.

Advertisement

Square Enix on their cross-title collaborations

Aside from remakes, crossovers or cross-title collaborations have been trending in the gaming community. Many famous developers have created games featuring characters from their various creations. One of the best examples is possibly the Super Smash Bros. It featured multiple characters from different Nintendo titles.

Director Kitase was also questioned about their cross-title collaboration at the most recent Square Enix Annual Shareholders’ Meeting. He once again tried to be quiet about it. But he gave the assurance to offer the best product and asked everyone to look forward to it.

“I will refrain from discussing specifics, but I will say that we are working on offering our IPs in a variety of formats and are considering how to provide the best products for our customers. We will share your view with our development team and hope that you will look forward to what we have to offer in the future.”

It would be interesting to see a game where Cloud Strife, Noctis Lucis Caelum, and 2B are together. Undoubtedly, it could turn out to be a game-changer for Square Enix. But until then, fans can read about the Japanese studio’s plans to cater to the younger audience by clicking here.