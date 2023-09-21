The Best Loadouts to Use on Ashika Island in Warzone 2

Ashika Island is one of the best maps in Warzone 2 due to its build and medium ranges. This short guide will look at the best loadouts you can utilize in Ashika Island to dominate the Resurgence map in Warzone 2.

Advertisement

Ashika Island has turned out to be one of the best maps in Warzone 2 due to its layout. In addition, players love dropping in on it because it’s not too long like Al Mazrah and doesn’t have as many buildings as Vondel. It strikes a perfect balance between the other two maps. That being said, to dominate in Resurgence Mode, you will need more than skill.

Although, playing with your friends will give you a slight edge, having loadouts that have multiple traits and let you change your playstyle accordingly is crucial. That is why, we will break down the best loadouts you can use on Ashika Island’s Resurgence mode. These loadouts will help you remain in the top 10 when the game ends.

Advertisement

Contents

The Top 5 Best Ashika Island Loadouts for Warzone 2 Resurgence Mode

5. FR Avancer Attachments

4. RAPP-H Attachments

3. ISO 45 Attachments

2. Tempus Razorback Attachments

1. M13B Attachments

Why You Should Use These Loadouts

The Top 5 Best Ashika Island Loadouts for Warzone 2 Resurgence Mode

The weapons we are going to be looking at will be quite different from those used in Ranked Play. The reason being Resurgence Mode is much more casual and progresses at a different pace. That is why, having loadouts that have short and long-range firepower is a must for all situations.

The order of the list does not matter as all of these weapons are quite lethal. The number one weapon shouldn’t be considered the best while the last pick shouldn’t be the worst. Nevertheless, we are going to showcase five different weapons in this build. Let us look at the best loadouts for Warzone 2 Ashika Island.

5. FR Avancer

The FR Avancer resembles the FAMAS from earlier Call of Duty games which used to be quite lethal in close to medium-range gunfights. This gun may not be at the top of the meta but works just as well in the fast-paced Resurgence mode. After the Season 5 patch notes, players started using it a lot more than in the previous patches.

The weapon has a decent fire rate along with some control. However, we need to ensure that the recoil of the weapon is optimal so that we can stay on target in longer ranges. The loadout below aims to reduce the recoil while also stabilizing the fundamentals.

Advertisement

Attachments

Underbarrel: FTAC Ripper 56

FTAC Ripper 56 Magazine: 45 Round Mag

45 Round Mag Optic: Aim OP-V4

Aim OP-V4 Muzzle: Komodo Heavy

Komodo Heavy Barrel: 435mm FR435

We start off the loadout with the FTAC Ripper 56 since it stabilizes the weapon. It boosts aiming idle stability, recoil stabilization, and hip-fire accuracy, making it a controllable weapon in medium ranges. Follow that up with an extended magazine. You can either use the 45 or the 60 Round Magazine depending on your preference. An extended magazine is going to help take out multiple enemies at the same time.

An Optic is important if you want to keep your line of sight clear and there is no better option for that than the Aim OP-V4. It is a clean Optic that also decreases visual recoil a little. Next is a muzzle and a barrel. For a muzzle, we are opting for the Komodo Heavy since it helps us control horizontal recoil. This will help keep the weapon stable in long ranges.

As for the Barrel, we are opting for the 435mm FR435 since it boosts bullet velocity but also helps us control recoil. This maxes out our control of the weapon and boosts TTK slightly.

4. RAPP-H

The RAPP-H emerged as one of the most changed weapons after the Warzone 2 Season 5 Reloaded balance patches. Players realized the potential this weapon had and began to use it in longer ranges instead of the Battle Rifles. Like its rival, the RPK, it has a decent fire rate and good damage. That is the reason why most LMGs are preferred for auto-firing in longer ranges.

This loadout build will emphasize control and damage. It will aim to boost the strength of the weapon and minimize its weaknesses. Although, we will fall more towards making the weapon stronger not faster. You can use the SMGs if you prefer something with a little more mobility.

Attachments

Optic: Aim OP-V4

Aim OP-V4 Ammunition: 7.62 High Velocity

7.62 High Velocity Underbarrel: FTAC Ripper 56

FTAC Ripper 56 Muzzle: TY-LR8

TY-LR8 Rear Grip: Lachmann TCG-10

The Aim OP-V4 is going to be standard in our loadouts due to its versatility in automatic weapons. Although, you can also use any other Optic if you want. To increase the overall bullet velocity of the weapon, we will opt for the 7.62 High Velocity Ammunition. This will help round out the damage and make the RAPP-H more lethal in medium ranges.

To stabilize the weapon, we are going to use the FTAC Ripper 56 Underbarrel. It will provide recoil stabilization, hip-fire accuracy, and aiming idle stability so that you can stay on target on long ranges. We suggest using the TY-L38 Muzzle for the horizontal recoil control. Most individuals go for a Muzzle with Bullet velocity stats but control is the key when using an LMG.

Finish off the loadout with another recoil control attachment in the form of the Lachmann TCG-10 Grip. This loadout is best used in open spaces so that it isn’t limited to mobility which might be its one weakness. However, that is common for all LMGs.

3. ISO 45

The ISO 45 emerged as one of the best weapons to use due to its faster fire rate and damage even as an SMG. It quickly became the contender for the best SMG. In the current meta, people prefer to alternate between this weapon and its rival, the Lachmann Sub. However, we opted for this weapon because of its mobility stats and how easy it is to move with it.

That is why, this loadout will double down on that strength and ensure that you are the fastest SMG user on the map with this ISO 45 build. Take a look at the loadout below.

Attachments

Muzzle: Spiral V3.5 Flash Hider

Spiral V3.5 Flash Hider Laser : VLK LZR 7MW

: VLK LZR 7MW Magazine: 45 Round Drum

45 Round Drum Barrel: 7″ EX Raptor-V2

7″ EX Raptor-V2 Stock: Demo Fade Tac

To ensure that the gun kick due to its high fire rate does not affect our aim, we start off with the Spiral V3.5 Flash Hider. It not only conceals our muzzle flash but also provides some recoil steadiness. This helps to keep our aim stable in most situations. Follow that up with the VLK LZR 7MW Laser. It will provide us with a major boost in mobility by increasing the ADS and sprint-to-fire speed. It also provides some aiming stability.

The 45-round Drum fundamentally betters the ammo management since you will be able to take on multiple enemies at the same time. Not to mention this weapon eats ammo like crazy due to its fire rate. For the Barrel, we will opt for the 7” EX Raptor-V2. It boosts hip recoil control, movement speed, and ADS speed.

Finish off the loadout with the Demo Fade Tac Stock. The attachment increases the ADS speed and betters strafing.

2. Tempus Razorback

The Tempus Razorback is an underrated weapon not much seen in Ranked Play because of weapons like the Kastov 762 and the M13B. However, it is a decent weapon with good fundamentals. The weapon inherently has a good fire rate, damage, and control. That is why, we will need to ensure that we can increase those stats with the attachments we use.

That is why, we will make this loadout a balance between power and control. That is the ideal way to deal with a weapon that is so balanced in its caliber. Let us look at the attachments.

Attachments

Optic: Aim OP-V4

Aim OP-V4 Magazine: 60 Round Mag

60 Round Mag Underbarrel: DM Proto-Grip

DM Proto-Grip Muzzle: Harbinger D20

Harbinger D20 Barrel: 16” TANKR-V

As usual, we are going to equip an Optic and a Magazine since the fast-paced nature of Resurgence will have us facing off one enemy after another without any breaks. The 60-Round Magazine will help out a lot since it is much better than the 45-Round Mag. However, you can opt for the latter if you want more speed.

For the Underbarrel, instead of the FTAC Ripper 56, we recommend running the DM Proto-Grip. It provides aiming idle stability, horizontal recoil control, and recoil stabilization. This is perfect for ensuring maximum control of the weapon. Now we can double down on damage with a muzzle and a barrel.

For the muzzle, we will go with the Harbinger D20. Not only does it suppress the weapon, but it also increases damage range, recoil smoothness, and bullet velocity. For the final piece of the puzzle, we will use the 16” TANKR-V. The attachment gives us two important stat boosts; recoil control and bullet velocity. With this, the Tempus Razorback becomes a stable and lethal machine at longer ranges.

You can change the Muzzle and equip a Komodo Heavy if you want more control over the weapon. However, if you can control the recoil on your own, you should stick with the Harbinger D20.

1. M13B

The M13B has quickly become the most used weapon in just a single update. With the best stability out of all the weapons in the AR category currently, it is undoubtedly the go-to weapon no matter the map. However, the setup for it varies according to the game mode. As for the Resurgence modes, we will prioritize the fundamentals and long-range firepower.

You will see what we are talking about when you look at the attachments. Its effective fire rate can make the gun kick a little unstable but that won’t be an issue with this loadout. This is one of the best loadouts in Warzone 2, so much so that you can use it for Ranked Play as well.

Attachments

Optic: Aim OP-V4

Aim OP-V4 Magazine: 60 Round Mag

60 Round Mag Underbarrel: FTAC Ripper 56

FTAC Ripper 56 Barrel: 14″ Bruen Echelon

14″ Bruen Echelon Muzzle: Komodo Heavy

As usual, we will start off by improving the fundamentals. The Aim OP-V4 Optic is going to help us ensure that the weapon can track well since it provides a clear line of sight. Since the M13B has a decent fire rate, it will consume ammo quickly, for that we are going to need the 60-round Magazine. It will help us engage multiple enemies as well.

The FTAC Ripper 56 provides better stability than most other Underbarrel and Stock attachments. It is lighter and the best option for the M13B. For the barrel, we are going to use the 14″ Bruen Echelon. It has a diverse mix of stat boosts that are going to help you in various ways. The attachment boosts hip-fire accuracy, recoil control, bullet velocity, and damage range.

Finish off the loadout with the Komodo Heavy to better the horizontal recoil control of the weapon. However, you can switch it up for a bullet velocity muzzle as well if you can control the recoil. Try and experiment with it in the Gun Range so you know what to go with.

Why You Should Use These Loadouts

These loadouts have overall balance in terms of firepower, speed, and stability. They are perfect for the chaos of Ashika Island’s Resurgence. You can customize some of them according to your preference or change the attachments according to your needs. These loadouts are just a blueprint of what works best for this mode and map.

That being said, these are the best loadouts for Ashika Island in Warzone 2. If you liked them, perhaps you’d like some of our others. Click here to check them out and stay tuned at The SportsRush for more Warzone 2 content and news.