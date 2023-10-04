Assault Rifles have recently been overshadowed by SMGs and BRs in the game. That is why, we will go through the best AR Loadouts in Warzone 2 to showcase the lethality of these weapons.

Advertisement

The Warzone 2 meta keeps changing frequently. It is difficult for a weapon to be at the top of the meta for several seasons. However, a few staple weapons have remained consistent throughout and they keep maintaining their spot at the top. Some prime examples of such weapons include the Lachmann Sub, the Kastov 762, and the MCPR-300.

Aside from these three, new candidates come and go. Assault Rifles are versatile weapons that you can use in any range. That is why, we will discuss the best AR loadouts in Warzone 2 Season 6 in this piece. There are five weapons that are better ARs than most medium to long-ranged weapons in the game. Those are the M13B, the FR Avancer, the M4, the new TR-76 Geist, and the Kastov 762.

Advertisement

Contents

The Best AR Loadouts in Warzone 2 Season 6

5. FR Avancer Attachments

4. M4 Attachments

3. TR-76 Geist Attachments

2. M13B Attachments

1. Kastov 762 Attachments

Why You Should Use These Loadouts

The Best AR Loadouts in Warzone 2 Season 6

This list will look at five of the best ARs you can use in any situation in Warzone 2. They are versatile and will help you in every situation. However, we do recommend bringing along a secondary close-range weapon like the Lockwood 300 or an SMG because most of the ARs become slow in close quarters.

Aside from that, you should be fine in medium to long-range gunfights because these loadouts are tailor-made to suit AR players in Warzone 2. We are going to break down the strengths and weaknesses of each weapon and equip the best attachments necessary to make them the best weapon they can be.

(This list reflects the views of the writer and should not be taken as the final list)

5. FR Avancer

We start off with the FR Avancer because it is the most underrated weapon out of all the ARs in the game. A Season 5 Release, this weapon quickly became a beloved AR because of the FAMAS-like resemblance. With the ideal combination of damage, mobility, and control, the FR Avancer is a good choice for medium-range gunfights.

Advertisement

It is a versatile weapon that works for any play style. You won’t have any problems securing kills in close to medium-range gunfights. However, if you like to take long-range encounters, then we recommend some other weapon. Let us take a look at the class loadout for this weapon.

Attachments

Magazine: 45-Round Mag

45-Round Mag Ammunition: 5.56 High Velocity

5.56 High Velocity Rear Grip: RMT Grip

RMT Grip Stock: FR Sprinter

FR Sprinter Barrel: 395mm FR Minibore

Starting off with the fundamentals, let us strengthen the magazine size and the bullet velocity of the weapon so that we can hit hard and keep hitting. Hence, we are going to equip the 45-round magazine for better ammo management and the 5.56 High-Velocity Ammunition for a boost in bullet velocity. We will need it to combat quick SMG players and fellow AR users.

For the Rear Grip, we will use the RMT Grip. It will increase the ADS and sprint to fire speed of the weapon. It is crucial for mobility in close-range gunfights. Follow that up with the FR Sprinter Stock. This attachment increases the aim walking speed and the sprint speed of the weapon allowing for greater movement during gunfights and close quarters.

Finally, we finish off the loadout with the 395mm FR Minibore Barrel. This attachment increases the ADS speed further along with some control of the hip recoil. This loadout makes it a certified killing machine in closer ranges that holds up well even against the fastest SMGs.

4. M4

The M4 has been in and out of the shadows for loads of times throughout the seasons. However, there is no denying that this is a versatile and fantastic weapon no matter the range. With manageable recoil and decent damage, it has all the perks a good AR should have.

This loadout will aim to overcome one crucial problem the M4 has, the damage. The damage despite the mobility and control is lesser than most ARs. If we manage to increase the TTK while maintaining speed, it can become one of the best ARs in the game. Let us see how.

Attachments

Magazine: 60-Round Mag

60-Round Mag Optic: Aim OP-V4

Aim OP-V4 Underbarrel: FTAC Ripper 56

FTAC Ripper 56 Barrel: Hightower 20″ Barrel

Hightower 20″ Barrel Muzzle: Harbinger D20

This is the standard M4 loadout and has been for quite a while because it is versatile. The 60-Round Magazine ensures you can keep firing in longer ranges to eliminate enemies. It also lets you take on multiple hostiles at the same time without reloading. The Aim OP-V4 is one of the best Optics to use because it stabilizes the visual recoil really well and has a clean reticle.

For the Underbarrel, the FTAC Ripper is the go-to choice for most professional players. It provides aiming idle stability, recoil stabilization, and hip-fire accuracy that lets you stay consistent in longer ranges and hit your shots on target. For the barrel, we recommend the Hightower 20”. It provides bullet velocity, damage range, recoil control, and hip-fire accuracy. These stat bonuses help in various short and long-range gunfights.

Finish the loadout off with the Harbinger D20 Muzzle. In addition to suppressing the weapon, it also increases the damage range, bullet velocity, and recoil smoothness so you can hit your shots on target. This loadout is built to strengthen the M4’s base damage.

3. TR-76 Geist

The TR-76 Geist is the newest weapon in the game and one of the best ARs. It has balanced stats overall and does well in most medium-range gunfights. The high rate of fire and recoil control of the weapon makes it one of the best choices for AR players who want to play aggressively. The low recoil makes it an ideal weapon to build for longer ranges.

We will aim to replicate what we did with the M4 with this weapon and max out the damage along with some fundamentals. Take a look at the loadout below.

Attachments

Optic: Aim OP-V4

Aim OP-V4 Magazine: 45-Round Mag

45-Round Mag Underbarrel: FTAC Ripper 56

FTAC Ripper 56 Barrel: Bruen Bridle Heavy

Bruen Bridle Heavy Muzzle: ZLR Talon 5

We start off by enhancing the fundamentals of the weapon such as the recoil control, ammo management, and clear line of sight. To do that, we will equip the Aim OP-V4 first. You can use any other Optic if you want as long as it’s comfortable for you.

Next, we will go with a 45-round Magazine because extra ammo never hurts in any situation. Follow that up with the FTAC Ripper 56 since we know it can help with stability for longer ranges. For the Barrel, we recommend going with the Bruen Bridle Heavy. The attachment boosts the weapon’s recoil control, damage range, bullet velocity, and hip-fire accuracy. This helps in a variety of ways in different ranges and situations.

Finish off the loadout with the ZLR Talon 5. The ZLR Talon 5 is one of the best muzzles to use for ARs because it not only suppresses the weapon so you can stay off the map but it also increases the bullet velocity and damage range. It also smoothens out the recoil so your gun has a predictable recoil pattern over the ranges. This loadout emphasizes the same stats as the M4 loadout.

2. M13B

The M13B has been in the eye of the public ever since the game started. However, it did not receive the limelight until a couple of seasons ago when it received a considerable buff. The Season 6 patch notes evened some things out about the weapon but it still remains at the Top of the AR list in the game second only to the Kastov 762.

The last two ARs share a common trait with this weapon. All three of these weapons i.e. the TR-76, the M4, and the M13B have great control, accuracy, and mobility. The only thing you need to work on is strengthening the fundamentals and increasing the damage. Let us take a look at how we can do that for the M13B.

Attachments

Optic: Aim OP-V4

Aim OP-V4 Magazine: 60-Round Mag

60-Round Mag Underbarrel: FTAC Ripper 56

FTAC Ripper 56 Barrel: 14” Bruen Echelon

14” Bruen Echelon Muzzle: Harbinger D20

We are using the Aim OP-V4 for this particular build but you can use any Optic you want. Follow that up with the 60-Round Magazine. This weapon shoots fast and its damage is lower compared to other ARs, that is the reason why it will take more bullets to kill. You will need the extra ammo to face multiple enemies and not be caught reloading.

The FTAC Ripper 56 is a constant for any AR loadout due to the boosts it provides for stability. You can replace that with the VX Pineapple if you want. Now, for the Barrel and the Muzzle. For the Barrel, we are opting for the 14” Bruen Echelon. The Bruen Echelon provides stat boosts for bullet velocity, damage range, hip-fire accuracy, and recoil control. This attachment is essential for longer ranges.

The Harbinger D20 rounds out the loadout nicely, boosting damage range, bullet velocity, and recoil smoothness. In addition, it suppresses the weapon so you stay off the radar.

1. Kastov 762

The rightful No. 1 spot and the best AR in Warzone 2. The Kastov 762 has proven to be the best weapon for medium to long-range players who want to play aggressively. It is a weapon suited for players who know when to take a gunfight and when to back away.

It is a no-nonsense weapon that everyone can use. The Kastov 762 is easy to control, has great damage, and is consistence over range. This loadout will aim to reduce the recoil and maximize the damage as much as possible.

Attachments

Optic: Aim OP-V4

Aim OP-V4 Magazine: 40-Round Mag

40-Round Mag Ammunition: 7.62 High Velocity

7.62 High Velocity Barrel: IG-K30 406mm

IG-K30 406mm Muzzle: TY-LR8

The fundamentals are going to be the same for every loadout for the AR. We start off with the Optic of your choice. We are going with the Aim OP-V4 as usual. An extended magazine is a staple for an AR loadout since it will help you face multiple enemies. Follow that up with the 7.62 High-Velocity Ammunition to increase the bullet velocity of the weapon.

For the Barrel, we recommend going with the IG-K30 406mm. This attachment increases the bullet velocity and recoil control, those two are the stat boosts we are looking to prioritize in this loadout. Finish off the loadout with the TY-LR8 muzzle whose sole purpose is to help control the horizontal recoil of the weapon. The vertical recoil is much easier to control on this weapon so getting an attachment that helps with the horizontal is crucial.

This loadout is meant to increase the damage of the weapon, control the recoil, and ensure that it can fight against any given weapon at any given time.

Why You Should Use These Loadouts

These loadouts are some of the best in the whole game. These loadouts fix the problems with these respective weapons and improve them to suit their respective ranges. The M13B, TR 76, and the M4 needed additional bullet velocity while the Kastov 762 needed extra control and damage. The FR Avancer was balanced overall but it needed some extra kick.

You can use these weapons in any loadout combined with any weapon and they would perform well. That is why, ARs are some of the most versatile weapons in Warzone 2 without a doubt.