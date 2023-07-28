The Best Tools to Use in Minecraft by Usability

Minecraft Tools provide many uses in the game, but some are more versatile than others. Some will help you in all ventures, while some are useful for just one thing. This piece will distinguish the more useful ones from the others.

Advertisement

Over the years that Minecraft has dominated the Gaming Market, it has managed to release tons of updates with endless content. Players experience new mobs, biomes, features, weapons, tools, and more with these content updates. To thrive in the ever-changing environment of the game, one has to have a mastery of tools.

There are base tools like the pickaxe, flint and steel, and more, but there are also tools like the map, anvil, clock, shears, and more in the game. To grasp these tools and see which are better than the others, we will look at 10 of the most versatile ones on this list. Without further ado, let us get into it.

Advertisement

Top 10 Tools to Use in Minecraft in Terms of Versatility

The ones in the upper bracket of the list will prove the most useful to you in Minecraft. However, the lower ones have their utility and will help you in certain situations, so it is good to carry them. Most jobs will require a specific tool to complete, so we must ensure we have every type of tool in hand.

That being said, some tools have multiple uses, so it is a good idea to make the ones with multitasking capabilities first. Let us review the list and see which ones can help you most in multitasking.

10. Clock

A clock is a tool that will help you tell the time, as it should. It keeps track of the sun and moon’s position in the sky. You can make a clock with gold ingots and redstone dust. Although, it does have its limitations. The clock does not work in the Nether or the End. Although, game experts can still get an estimate of time by checking the sun and moon’s position in the sky, which denies the purpose of the clock.

That is why this tool is helpful for beginners still getting an idea about the game’s day and night system. They help predict when night falls or daybreak arrives, but you won’t get any other use out of them, which is why they are at the last spot on this list.

Advertisement

9. Compass

You can craft a compass in Minecraft with four iron ingots and one redstone dust. Minecraft worlds are vast and unending; navigating them can be a pain without proper tools or knowledge. That is where the good ol’ compass is going to help you out. Your spawn point can be an excellent beacon to return to if you are lost. The purpose of the compass is to always point toward your spawn point no matter where you are in the world.

Most tools wear out over time because of their usage, but this one does not. This tool is also quite helpful in making Minecraft maps. You can also attach them to lodestones, after which they will point to the lodestone’s position. Although, they will go haywire if the lodestone is broken, so be careful.

8. Shears

Think of Shears as scissors in Minecraft you can use to harvest wool from sheep. Sheep are some of the most essential mobs in Minecraft, and this tool will help you harvest their wool without killing them. In addition to farming wool, this tool can break certain blocks, vines, cobwebs, and more, so it is a good idea to keep them handy just in case your other devices degrade.

In the Java Edition of the game, you can use these shears to crop certain parts of plants to stop them from growing further. Examples are certain kelps, vines, twisting vines, weeping vines, etc., which stop growing once you cut them with shears. However, this feature is not available in the Bedrock version.

7. Fishing Rod

Fishing might be considered a leisure activity in the game, but it is much more than that. It is a food source in the form of fish, but it can help you find sure treasures if you are lucky. Therefore, owning a fishing rod can be convenient. The treasures you see will depend on the biome you are fishing in, but casting your lure and fish is never a bad idea if you have the time to spare.

You can either find some fish for your animal farm or a treasure. In addition to catching fish, they can reel in mobs. You can use rods to cast them onto hostiles. They will hook onto enemies who are reeled in. You can use this reel combo to then strike enemies with your weapon. You can use three sticks made from wood and two strings to craft a fishing rod.

6. Flint and Steel

Fire is a vital resource, no matter the game. A Flint and Steel is the best tool to start a fire. Therefore it is always a handy tool, especially if you are journeying to the unknown, since the fire will protect you from hostile enemies at night. It will not only help you light fires, but it is also used to set blocks on fire. With this, you can start fires and burn entire fields in minutes.

In addition, you can use flint and steel to detonate TNT; all you need is Redstone which is used as a fuse. It is a valuable tool to light Nether portals as well. You can do many things with flint and steel, from lighting candles on birthday cakes to forcing creepers to explode. You can make this tool with an iron ingot and a piece of flint.

5. Map

A Map is one of the best things to have in your pocket. It can help you navigate your way in Minecraft and show you where POIs are located. These Points of Interest can be anything ranging from landmarks to water bodies. However, to use a map, you must make it and then map it yourself. You will need eight pieces of paper and a compass to create a map.

Once you craft a map, equip it and use it. The map will start blank, but it will automatically fill up once you equip it and walk around. This is important when mapping out a prominent area that you want to establish as a base. With the map, you can get a 1000-yard view of your surroundings and plan routes. Therefore, it is one of the best tools to have in the game.

4. Hoe

When farming, a hoe will be the most crucial tool; for good reason, you can use this tool to turn grass and dirt into farmland. Only after that can you plant your crops and grow them. In most situations, this tool can help you possess lots of farmland, but it can also speed up harvesting.

You would be better off harvesting crops with a hoe than doing it by hand. That is why having a hoe is essential if you farm lots of produce.

3. Shovel

A Shovel is a must-have to quickly clear out various blocks in the game. In addition to a hoe, a shovel can be used in farming and many other activities. This tool will be your best bet when you explore places like the Desert where archeological findings await you. It can break sand, dirt, and other blocks quite easily.

You can not only break dirt but also form them using this tool. Therefore, the shovel is a pretty valuable asset when you are planning to create a build. You can build dirt roads that lead to your build for aesthetic visuals. You can also use these shovels to extinguish campfires. Plus, you can always use it as a weapon even though it is not as good as the others.

2. Axe

An axe is the second most versatile tool in any player’s Minecraft arsenal. You can use the axe to turn wooden blocks into stripped wood. You can also use them to remove layers of wax from copper ores. In comparison to weaponry, the axes deal quite a lot of damage. However, it deals lesser damage than swords. However, it does the most damage to shields and armor. That is why they are essential to have in your arsenal.

The axe is the preferred weapon for players in PvP mode because you can easily penetrate the enemy’s defenses. We recommend using the axe as a shield/armor breaker in the higher levels of the game.

Honorable Mentions

These honorable mentions deserve a place on the list because of their niche. Even though their uses are comparatively lesser than most tools, they are essential. We will mention two tools in the honorable mentions section, and those are.

Lead

You can use a Lead to lure animals or mobs to certain places. They are easy to make and help you set up your animal farm effectively. Plus, you can use them to ride certain mobs in the Nether. You can make a lead out of strings and slimeballs.

You can also use this lead to restrict a particular mob in a place. It can help build animal farms or collect certain mobs.

Bucket

A handy bucket is much more helpful than most of the tools you use for building. In addition, you can use it to carry water, lava, and even fish from one place to another. This is important if you want to build an aquarium. Plus, lava is a crucial component for multiple essential blocks.

You can craft one bucket using three iron bars.

1. Pickaxe

Last but not least, we have the pickaxe. Although it dulls compared to the axe in combat, it is at the top position for the most essential thing in the game, mining. Without mining, there is no Minecraft. That is why your most trusty tool when it comes to that activity is a pickaxe, which we recommend you make at the start of any playthrough, especially if you are a beginner.

In terms of combat, it does not do as much damage as swords, but it can be helpful. The most important part of mining with a pickaxe is that you won’t get the loot it produces if you break certain ores without the pickaxe. As far as blocks that are not mine/stone ones, it damages lesser, but they can still be broken. A pickaxe is the most essential tool for any Minecraft player, no matter their experience level.

That was our list! These tools are the most important for building, exploring, combat, and mining. If you liked this content, perhaps you’d like some of our other Minecraft pieces. Click here to check them out.