This Hogwarts Legacy Mod sends players to Azkaban for using Unforgivable Curses

Hogwarts Legacy is all about exploring the wizarding world. However, the use of unforgivable curses is not allowed on the school’s premises. If players have bought the deluxe and collector’s edition of the game, they will be able to access the Dark Arts Arena and use the unforgivable curses without repercussions. However, an interesting mod has grabbed everyone’s attention.

In the actual game, players could only visit Azkaban, but this mod will change how the game is played.

Send students to Azkaban for using Avada Kedavra by using this Hogwarts Legacy mod

After completing Sebastian’s side quest, players get acquainted with the three unforgivable curses. As the name suggests, these curses cause permanent damage to the opponent. Hence, their usage is prohibited in the game. However, the only person allowed to use Avada Kedavra in the game is Sebastian, and that is also the player’s choice.

However, the choice of using the curse will send the players to prison and will end the game for players there and then.

Once players are sent to Azkaban, no one will be able to release them, and they spend the rest of their lives there. Even in JK Rowling’s wizarding world, there was only one person in the history of Azkaban who was able to escape. His name was Sirius Black.

Who can access Azkaban prison? How to access it?

Wait if you’re in hufflepuff in hogwarts legacy you got a side quest that goes to azkaban?? Yeah I’m definitely making multiple saves lmfao — Nuke 🐝 (@notnuke_) February 24, 2023

For the ones sorted into Hufflepuff, accessing the prison becomes easier. There is a side quest that players have to complete so that they can visit the prison. After a student uses this curse, a WANTED poster appears. School teachers and Solomon Sallow appear to take the student to their “new home.”

The only way to escape being sent to the “new home” is by avoiding arrest till the time on the “Wanted Time Left” runs out. It will be synonymous with the great prison break that was achieved by Black. Do note that the student’s wand will break after the curse is used.

