Dwayne Johnson Breaks Silence on Shocking DCEU Exit of Henry Cavil and Black Adam During Recent Oscars Appearance

Dwayne Johnson recently portrayed Black Adam in the DCEU. It was believed that the Super villain movie would change the hierarchy in their cinematic universe. They even had a Henry Cavil Superman cameo in the post-credits scene to foreshadow a future encounter between the two. However, the movie did not fare as well as expected. Eventually, both of them were booted out of the franchise.

Unhappy with the state of DC under Zach Ryder, Warner Bros handed the reins to James Gunn and Peter Safran. It was soon announced that a new actor would portray Superman and Black Adam was no longer going to be part of the new regime.

Dwayne Johnson breaks silence on shocking DCEU exit of Henry Cavil and Black Adam

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson was recently asked by Variety, about the developments in the DCEU during his recent appearance at the Oscars. The wrestler turned actor explained that the only thing he and his team could do was put their best foot forward.

He stated that the movie had high audience scores despite what the critics had to say. But the franchise wanted to go in a different direction. He likened it to the NFL, where a new owner would replace the championship winning coach and quarterback because they wanted their people in those spots.

“All we could do when we were making ‘Black Adam,’ was to put our best foot forward and deliver the best movie we could,” Johnson said. “Our audience score was in the 90s. Critics took a couple shots, but that’s just the business of it.”

“It’s almost like when your quarterback and your head coach wins championships and then a new owner comes in and says, ‘Not my coach, not my quarterback. I’m going to go with somebody new.'”

Great answer about Superman and Black Adam from @TheRock pic.twitter.com/fTp01c88c5 — The Brandalorian (@BrandonDavisBD) March 13, 2023

