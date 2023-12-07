Top 5 confirmed announcements to watch out for at The Game Awards 2023

The grandest celebration of video games, The Game Awards 2023, is only a few hours away. It is an evening to honor the titles released last year. However, this annual event is not just about the past year but also looking forward to what’s happening next in the gaming community.

Although host Geoff Keighley recently announced The Game Awards is dropping the “World Premier” card from this year, it doesn’t mean there won’t be any announcements. There are a lot of rumors about many revelations happening on that stage, but The Game Awards have already confirmed some of them. So, let’s look into all the confirmed announcements that would happen at the annual award ceremony.

Official gameplay release for Asgard’s Wrath 2

VR gaming is possibly the future of video games, and already many developers are working on such titles. One of those VR video games was Asgard’s Wrath, a 2019 action role-playing title by Sanzaru Games for the Oculus Rift virtual reality headset. It is now set to get a sequel.

The upcoming Asgard’s Wrath 2 will be released for Meta Quest VR headsets on December 15, 2023. This is going to be the biggest VR RPG title by Meta Quest. So, they will reveal the official gameplay at The Game Awards 2023 to further entice fans.

The plot revolves around players assuming the role of a Cosmic Guardian. They would journey across vast realms inhabited by Egyptian gods in search of Loki, the Norse Trickster God who threatens the universe. On this adventure, players will have to battle various gods and monsters.

Info on Warframe’s Whisper in the Walls

Warframe is the go-to for those wanting action-adventure, third-person shooter, and epic multiplayer action in one game. But what is even more exciting about this title by Digital Extremes is it being free-to-play. Warframe first hit the shelves in 2013, but a huge pool of active players is still there after a decade.

What keeps this game alive is the devs releasing new exciting updates. Soon Digital Extremes would be releasing the Whisper in the Walls DLC for Warframe. Moreover, the Creative Director Rebecca Ford and Community Director Megan Everett will reveal more about the update at the upcoming The Game Awards 2023.

Whispers in the Walls is the next major chapter. It will explore the mysteries of the brilliant Albrecht Entrati and the unknowable Man in the Wall. It would introduce a new Warframe armor and cross-platform save. That’s all available for now, but fans should look forward to the upcoming TGA for more information.

World Premiere of the Rocket Racing Reveal Trailer

Fortnite recently announced it would be getting three new modes with Chapter 5 Season 1: Rocket Racing, LEGO Fortnite, and Fortnite Festival. All of these modes would be free to play. But as always, fans could spend money to get the skins available with these modes.

Rocket Racing would be bringing some racing action into Fortnite. Instead of shooting or hitting with a pickaxe, players would be racing each other in cars. This mode will be available in the game from December 8. But before the release, Epic Games would release the reveal trailer for it at the upcoming Game Awards.

The team behind the vehicular soccer title Rocket League created this new Fortnite mode. So, it won’t be surprising to see cars from this other Epic Games title. Talking about cars, fans would be able to mod them in this new Fortnite mode.

Sharkmob and Level Infinite’s new game reveal at The Game Awards

Sharkmob is the creator of the vampiric battle-royale title Vampire: The Masquerade Bloodhunt. This 2021-released title received favorable reviews from the fans. Earlier this year, the studio ended its support for the game but kept the server open for a small amount of active players.

After the vampiric battle royale, the Swedish developers are working on their second game. This time, they would be giving Level Infinite the responsibility of publishing the game. Moreover, Sharkmob will be unveiling its upcoming AAA title at The Game Awards 2023.

There isn’t much information available about this upcoming project. But the developers claimed, “A storm is coming!” So, we could expect another unique game like their last project. In addition to this game, Sharkmob is also working on a third video game. Both of the projects are being developed using Unreal Engine 5.

Atlus revealing Metaphor: ReFantazio at The Game Awards 2023

When it comes to anime video games, no one comes closer to Atlus. The Japanese game developers are the creators of successful series like Shin Megami Tensei and Persona. Now, they are coming up with a new exciting title called Metaphor: ReFantazio.

The Persona creators claimed Metaphor: ReFantazio is an upcoming role-playing title developed by their subsidiary studio, Studio Zero. There isn’t much available about the game aside from it being released sometime in 2024. However, fans would get many of their questions answered on December 7, 2023.

The Game Awards and host Geoff Keighley has announced this upcoming fantasy RPB by Atlus will be revealed at the upcoming award ceremony. The Japanese developers might release an official trailer and a possible release date for this title.

As mentioned, a lot will happen at the upcoming Game Awards. But these are the top five announcements that everyone should look forward to. Aside from these reveals, fans would see American actor Anthony Mackie and the man behind God of War’s Kratos, Christopher Judge, presenting awards. Moreover, The Outlast Trials developers also got a scary surprise for the fans at the event.