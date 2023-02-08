The Last of Us PC Delayed as Naughty Dog wants to Get it in “The Best Shape Possible”

The Last of Us PC is delayed from March 3 to March 28th. Naughty Dog is taking these few weeks to polish the game for the fans.

TLOU has made waves in recent pop culture. Its TV series starring Bella Ramsay and Pedro Pascal as the dynamic duo of Ellie and Joel respectively is receiving critical acclaim.

To capitalize on the bandwagon of good reviews, Naughty Dog is delaying its release of The Last of Us PC. Now, there are a couple of reasons why this delay is happening. This article will look at the possible reasons for the delay and analyze Naughty Dog’s statement.

The Last of Us PC is Delayed by 25 Days; Here are Reasons Why

The Last of Us Part I PC will now be released on March 28. An update from our team: pic.twitter.com/lvApDT71Xj — Naughty Dog (@Naughty_Dog) February 3, 2023

The main reason why the game is delayed is that Naughty Dog wants to put the finishing touches on it. Delaying a game rather than putting out an incomplete product is a good choice.

In addition, porting takes a lot of time and precision, something that every studio should take when doing it. However, another reason why Naughty Dog is delaying the game is that they are giving leeway for the TV Series to finish so that they can get new players for the game who have recently transferred over from the show.

This is a full-fledged plan to maximize the trend of the TLOU franchise. This will be a better option for the release of the game. This will give fans enough time to catch up with the show and download the game. We will keep you posted if something changes in terms of release dates. For more TLOU news, keep following The SportsRush!

