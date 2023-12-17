EA FC 24 Eusebio Centurion Icon SBC: How to Acquire This Card in Ultimate Team?

Amidst the hype for Ultimate Dynasties and UEFA Team of the Group Stage, EA FC 24 has brought back an older promo, the Centurion. The Portuguese Icon Eusebio is one of them and is available as an SBC reward. Here is everything about this new special item, including how to obtain it.

Centurions is a unique Ultimate Team promo that Electronic Arts introduced in EA FC 24. It celebrates players who have over 100 appearances for a club or county. This Portuguese forward has played in 440 official matches for SL Benfica and scored over 470 goals.

About EA FC 24 Eusebio Centurion Icon card

The Benfica legend has a 91-rated Base Icon as his default Ultimate Team card that many players would like to get their hands on. Yet, the Centurion edition of Eusebio is 92-rated and has improved stats than the base edition.

Icon cards are useful in Ultimate Team, as they always have impressive stats and offer great chemistry. So, fans can use this Eusebio Centurion Icon to build a strong hybrid or Portuguese international squad.

How to obtain this Centurion Icon card?

Like every Icon SBC, Electronic Arts didn’t make it easy for fans to obtain the 92-rated Eusebio Centurion Icon. They would need to create 18 squads of eleven players to complete the required SBC. If this is not complicated enough, they also need to meet some requirements while creating the teams.

Born Legend

Eleven Rare Bronze players should be part of this lineup.

Rising Star

Eleven Rare Silver players should be part of this lineup.

On a Loan

At least one player over 86-rated should be part of the lineup.

The team’s overall rating should be above 84.

O rei de Portugal

At least one Portuguese player should be part of the lineup.

At least one Team of the Week (TOTW) player should be part of the lineup.

The team’s overall rating should be above 86.

86-Rated Squad

The team’s overall rating should be above 86.

86-Rated Squad

The team’s overall rating should be above 86.

86-Rated Squad

The team’s overall rating should be above 86.

Top-notch

At least one Team of the Week (TOTW) player should be part of the lineup.

The team’s overall rating should be above 86.

87-Rated Squad

The team’s overall rating should be above 87.

87-Rated Squad

The team’s overall rating should be above 87.

87-Rated Squad

The team’s overall rating should be above 87.

87-Rated Squad

The team’s overall rating should be above 87.

88-Rated Squad

The team’s overall rating should be above 88.

88-Rated Squad

The team’s overall rating should be above 88.

88-Rated Squad

The team’s overall rating should be above 88.

88-Rated Squad

The team’s overall rating should be above 88.

89-Rated Squad

The team’s overall rating should be above 89.

89-Rated Squad

The team’s overall rating should be above 89.

Fans would be spending over 2.6 million Ultimate Team coins on the Transfer Market to create the 18 required squads. But they can lessen the amount by using their untradable and spare cards. Moreover, fans can participate in Ultimate Team matches to gain more cards and coins if they run out of these needed resources.

EA FC 24 fans should complete the SBC for the 92-rated Eusebio Centurion Icon as soon as possible, as this Ultimate Team challenge will expire after a while.