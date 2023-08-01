MrBeast is allegedly suing the company behind MrBeast Burgers

MrBeast Burgers was founded in 2020 and has faced much criticism over time for subpar food quality. While James “MrBeast” Donaldson founded the company, it was Virtual Dining Concept’s duty to uphold food quality.

With long-running outrage from fans, MrBeast allegedly took action against the online burger joint, which fans are celebrating. It is also reported that James wasn’t paid for the partnership, and his poor food quality affects his reputation.

After three long years of running, the famous YouTuber is said to sue the company for negatively affecting his reputation. Fans rejoiced at this decision as they eagerly awaited some necessary actions. If you don’t know much about the situation, we put together a detailed story explaining what is happening.

MrBeast Burgers to get served with legal actions taken by the YouTuber himself

The average to low-quality food from MrBeast Burgers dates to 2020 when it first laid its foundation. Most people who tried the food back then were disappointed with what was offered for consumption.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/DramaAlert/status/1686382368767299589?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

During that time, most customers weren’t happy with the burgers and especially showed collective dislike towards the fries. According to user reviews, the customers didn’t like the quality of the food, which came at a considerable price tag.

The company even defined the food joint as delivering great-tasting food to loyal followers of the YouTuber. Instead of improving the quality despite facing heavy backlash, Virtual Dining Concepts did nothing, leading the fans to hate it more.

Posts from the lincoln

community on Reddit

Fans were also left disappointed as MrBeast wasn’t taking any action and focused on Feastables. Thus the news of the alleged suing of the company came up, fans were rejoicing because they hated the service so much.

Mr. Beast hasn't confirmed whether he is putting up a lawsuit against the company founders he worked with to create his food brand.