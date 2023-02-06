xQc calls police after Adept reportedly trespasses his home

The situation between Adept and xQc is allegedly getting worse by the day. YouTuber Henry Resilient detailed reports on how X had to call the cops on Adept when she tried to allegedly trespass on his property.

The court document said X had falsely called the cops on her, but Henry Resilient feels otherwise.

xQc and Adept’s divorce is getting messier by the day

The clip was posted on the popular sub-reddit r/LivestreamFail. Fans of the French-Canadian streamer are siding with him on the matter. They share the same views as Henry that since X pays for the house, he has the ownership of it and it was correct of him to call the cops on Adept.

In his video, Henry revealed that Adept’s representatives filed a complaint against xQc for asking Adept to go from the home they both owned together. The document read:

“On or about January 20, 2023, Respondent falsely reported that Petitioner was trespassing in the marital residence and attempted to have Williamson County law enforcement remove Petitioner from the residence.”

To substantiate what he was saying, Henry discussed a Texas property report that read:

“Granted, sold and conveyed and by these presents does grant, sell and convey unto Felix Lengyel.”

To make xQc’s case stronger, the report was issued roughly five months before the two got married.

Fans have been siding with X through the whole matter. They think Adept is doing all the she can to try and get money out of X. Besides that, they are of the opinion that X made the right call by informing the police about the alleged trespassing.

News of Adept and xQc’s marriage came to light after a document highlighting their marriage leaked online.

