xQc clears air about moving to Kick, says “things and people change”

Streamers xQc and Kai Cenat, during an IRL stream in Universal Theme Park, were talking about streaming platforms. Cenat asked xQc if he will be making a move to the Trainswrecktv-backed streaming platform.

xQc was a little hesitant about answering the question but said it is not a “yes or no” answer since a lot of things have to be factored in. Touted to be Twitch’s rival, Kick promotes itself as a creator-friendly platform with a better revenue cut for streamers.

xQc talks about making a move to Kick

While going to the Theme Park, Cenat brought up the topic of how many creators were thinking of moving to Kick and that many have already started streaming on the platform. He also asked what xQc’s plans were.

Responding to him, xQc said:

“I mean, not now, anyway. I mean, what? Why do you want to talk about that, man?”

Cenat made his stance clear and said that he will not follow the tide. xQc continued to say he did not want to give a yes or no answer since “things and people change.”

“I don’t like giving yes and no’s about all these topics because we don’t know how the world is going to be like. People need to realize that it’s not weird to not say, ‘No or yes,’ because the world changes. People need to realize that things and people change. So your opinion might change. So don’t hard lock into a stance and treat it the same in the future. You know? It’s kind of like that.”

Reddit react to xQc’s response to moving to Kick

Since the IRL stream, a clip of the same has been shared on the r/LivestreamFails Reddit community and fans have been sharing their views pretty actively. Here is what they said:

For the unversed, many streamers including Adin Ross have been contemplating whether to not they should move to the new streaming platform since Twitch guidelines have been strict.

