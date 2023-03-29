xQc speculates who could move to Kick after GMHikaru signing

After Adin Ross hinted at Kick signing six streamers, the internet started their guessing game about who the potential streamers could be. Twitch streamer, xQc also chimed in on who he thinks the six could be. Just hours after xQc gave out his picks for Kick, the streaming platform announced that GMHikaru would be joining their platform.

While no one expected GM Hikaru to join Twitch’s rival platform, xQc’s top choices could be the right picks for the platform as per his audience.

xQc lists out his six picks for Kick signing

During his stream, xQc came across a post where Trainwreckstv was talking about the platform’s future signings. That is when xQc decided to name his six. His picks included BruceDropEmOff, YourRAGE, Greekgodx, and JiDion.

X said: “Bruce, definitely Bruce! Definitely! 100%… I think. If not… I definitely think so. 100%. Then… I think RAGE.”

He also continued to say that he thinks a lot of people who would not be re-contracted by Twitch would make a move to Kick.

xQc continued to say “Chat, here’s why. Twitch contracts are hard to go by. Okay? I think that people who don’t think that they’re going to get one, or are already in talks to get one, are probably more prone to swapping”.

So, that’s why I think Bruce is 100%. Because of all the drama and s**t, like that”.

It could also be backed by the fact that Trainwrecks had once said that he a certain creator doesn’t get a contract from Twitch, he would get it arranged by Kick.

Kick signs GMHikaru

Big big announcement tomorrow at 10am Eastern on Twitch. 👀 — Hikaru Nakamura (@GMHikaru) March 28, 2023

GMHikaru shook Twitter when he tweeted saying he has a big announcement to make. However, no one anticipated that he would be making the move to Kick. However, after that, Kick took the opportunity to announce the arrival of the Grand Master on the platform.

This announcement came as a shock to everyone because the Grand Master is quite the name on Twitch and has over 1.8 million followers. While it is not confirmed if the move is going to be a full-time one, or even an exclusive one, it has definitely shaken people.

The announcement for the rest of the streamers will likely come in a few days. Will it be as shocking as Hikaru’s arrival? Only the coming few days can tell.