Fans urge for a heavy crackdown on Swatters after Adin Ross gets swatted on stream for the Umpteenth Time

Adin David Ross is one of the most popular live streamers and content creators in the world. Although he started his career as a gamer, Adin got involved in numerous controversies which skyrocketed his popularity. Moreover, the streamer had more than 7 million followers on Twitch and currently has a viewer base of 789k on the Kick live-streaming platform

Other than the controversies he gets involved in, Adin Ross is also known for getting swatted on-stream. He cannot seem to get a break from swatting as someone recently swatted out Adin while he was live-streaming with HSTikkyTokky from a gym.

Both Adin Ross and HSTikkyTokky were in complete disbelief when they saw the cops pulling up to the gym. The entire team was even forced to walk outside with their hands held up, and even though the streaming sensation tried explaining the situation, the cops were not ready to listen to them until they completely scrutinized the place.

Eventually, one of the cops came down to listen to what Adin and HS TikkyTokky had to say. The cops explained how they got a report that a person in the gym was holding a gun, so they had to come down for a thorough check of the place. Subsequently, Adin explained how he had a couple of swatters caught and requested if the current call could be traced thereby catching the swatter.

The cops turned out to be super supportive and asked Adin if he was swatted very often. The cops explained how this could turn into a very dangerous situation and added they were happy to make a complete report about the unfortunate situation and let the PD know about the problem.

Swatting live streamers and content creators is getting out of control

Swatting is nothing but calling emergency services, explaining an extreme situation, and sending armed forces to a particular location. People, more specifically some stream viewers have been taking advantage of the situation for their perverse pleasure. However, it is important to understand how the activity could end up in a disaster where the police might use excessive force and anything might go wrong.

Incidentally, swatting has been plaguing the streaming industry for quite some time now. As a matter of fact, Adin has been swatted multiple times and it is impossible for him to keep his location a secret. The streamer even said that he has been through serious swatting situations where he was surrounded by the SWAT team pointing a number of guns at him.

Adin’s fans were completely appalled by this incident. They urged the police department to take serious steps against the swatters and hold them responsible for their actions. People also explained how Adin was not allowed to do his job in peace because he kept getting interrupted by the swatters.