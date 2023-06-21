Genshin Impact 3.8 live stream: Date, time for various regions and rewards

Genshin Impact 3.8 live stream has been announced by HoYoverse. This live stream will give a glimpse of everything that will be added in the update. In addition to that, players will also get some codes.

Advertisement

From the leaks that were available online, players can expect a banner rerun of Eula and the addition of new events. While most of them aren’t confirmed, players will get to see a glimpse of what gets confirmed.

Additionally, players can get an array of codes that can be redeemed for rewards during the live stream. Players can watch the live stream on both Twitch and YouTube. Here are all the details for the same.

Advertisement

Contents

Genshin Impact 3.8 live stream date and time for various regions

Genshin Impact 3.8 Special Program rewards

How to watch the 3.8 live stream?

Genshin Impact 3.8 live stream date and time for various regions

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/GenshinImpact/status/1671372488478199809?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Genshin Impact 3.8 live stream will take place on June 23, 2023, at 08:00 AM (UTC-4). The update is named the Bottleland Legends and the live stream time for various time zones is mentioned below:

Pacific Standard Time – June 23, 4:00

Western European Time – June 23, 12:00

UTC Time – June 23, 12:00

Greenwich Mean Time – June 23, 12:00

Central European Time – June 23, 13:00

Central European Summer Time – June 23, 14:00

Indian Standard Time – June 23, 17:30

Eastern Time – June 23, 8:00

Australian Central Time – June 23, 21:30

Australian Eastern Time – June 23, 22:00

Genshin Impact 3.8 Special Program rewards

As a part of the hour-long live stream, HoYoverse is going to release three redeem codes for players to use. These redeem codes will provide players with Primogems and by the end of the Special Program, players will be able to get their hands on 300 Primogems.

This article will be updated as soon as the redemption codes are released by HoYoverse.

Players need to keep in mind that the live stream redeem codes are only redeemable for 24 hours and will get expired after that. Travelers can redeem the codes from either the official website or via the in-game redemption option.

Advertisement

Players can head to their in-game mail to collect the rewards. In addition to that, travelers should keep in mind that they should collect the rewards within 30 days of using the redeem codes to prevent the mail from getting auto-expired.

How to watch the 3.8 live stream?

Players can watch the live broadcast on Genshin Impact’s official Twitch handle on June 23, 2023. If players miss out on the live one, they can head on to YouTube to catch the rerun of the same an hour later.

Catch the latest Genshin Impact leaks, news, and updates by clicking on our Genshin Impact hub.