God of War Ragnarok: Best Tips of Beginners

Today, we will share some beginner-friendly tips for God of War Ragnarok. There is a lot to do in-game, so have fun.

In this game, exploring as much as possible is essential since it will reward you with extra XP and items, making story quests easier. Before progressing to story missions as quickly as possible, explore around with Atreus, look for new paths, go out of your way to do side quests and more. Gathering as many XP and items as possible is crucial, so it is easier to do story quests.

Let us look at some tips you can use to maximise your time in the game.

God of War Ragnarok: Beginner-Friendly Tips

Explore! Explore! Explore!

As we said earlier, exploring the game as much as possible is crucial. Not because you need to find items or XP, but seeing what effort The Devs have given to the game is fun. The game has beautiful scenery, so going to different areas is a treat to the eyes. You will also find chests, scrolls, and other collectable items.

Nornir Chests and Lost Items Chest

You should always prioritise Nornir Chests when encountering one since it will increase your health and rage meters. So whatever quest you are on, unlocking that Nornir chest should also be a priority. Also, whenever you go to Brok, check the Lost Items chest beside him; it has valuable items you can use on your journey.

Don’t Worry About Skills

The campaign is huge, and by the end of it, you WILL be fully upgraded, skill-wise. So buy the enjoyable skills, and don’t fret over them. Plus, you will be exploring, so the bonus XP will help you purchase new skills.

Loot as much as you can

There are many lootable places in the game; even the water has loot. So make sure you take your time and pick up anything shiny on the ground or inside your chests. Don’t hesitate to sell them if they are useless to you.

God of War Ragnarok : Muspelheim Challenges

Do the Muspelheim challenges. They are unlocked early in the game and are a great way to rack up XP. Make sure to check them out early on.

Above all, enjoy the game because it is a spectacle and worth the hype.

