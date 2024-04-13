2024 Masters Round 3 Tee Times And Groups Unveiled

The 2024 Masters is gearing up for its third round at Augusta National. After the end of 36-holes, Max Homa, Scottie Scheffler, and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for the top spot with 6 under-par scores. They are followed by Nicolai Hojgaard who is on the solo fourth rank with a 4-under-par score. For round 3, the first group to tee off is the pair of Rickie Fowler and Hideki Matsuyama at 09:35 a.m. ET.
Five-time Green Jacket winner Tiger Woods is placed on the T22 rank and is in a seven-shot deficit of the 2024 Masters joint leaders. Rory McIlroy, who entered the tournament in hopes of completing his career grand slam, has a 4-over-par score and is ranked T35 on the leaderboard.
Meanwhile, the defending champion Jon Rahm also found himself stuck in the turmoil of windy conditions at Augusta National. He is 11 shots behind the 2024 Masters joint leaders with a 5-over-par score and is placed T44 on the leaderboard.
The tee times and groups for the round 3 of the 2024 Masters are out. Here’s a look at it (Time in ET):
- 09:35 a.m.: Rickie Fowler, Hideki Matsuyama
- 09:45 a.m.: Thorbjorn Olesen, Russell Henley
- 09:55 a.m.: Jose Maria Olazabal, Luke List
- 10:05 a.m.: Tom Kim, Jake Knapp
- 10:15 a.m.: Si Woo Kim, Adam Scott
- 10:25 a.m.: Jon Rahm, Grayson Murray
- 10:35 a.m.: Chris Kirk, Tony Finau
- 10:45 a.m.: J.T. Poston, Keegan Bradley
- 10:55 a.m.: Rory McIlroy, Camillo Villegas
- 11:05 a.m.: Joaquin Niemann, Min Woo Lee
- 11:25 a.m.: Sahith Theegala, Phil Mickelson
- 11:35 a.m.: Adam Hadwin, Jason Day
- 11:45 a.m.: Denny McCarthy, Vijay Singh
- 11:55 a.m.: Erik van Rooyen, Will Zalatoris
- 12:05 p.m.: Akshay Bhatia, Shane Lowry
- 12:15 p.m.: Patrick Cantlay, Neal Shipley*
- 12:25 p.m.: Corey Conners, Harris English
- 12:35 p.m.:Brooks Koepka, Taylor Moore
- 12:45 p.m.: Tiger Woods, Tyrrell Hatton
- 12:55 p.m.: Xander Schauffele, Eric Cole
- 01:15 p.m.: Sepp Straka, Matt Fitzpatrick
- 01:25 p.m.: Kurt Kitayama, Lucas Glover
- 01:35 p.m.: Adam Schenk, Patrick Reed
- 01:45 p.m.: Byeong Hun An, Cameron Smith
- 01:55 p.m.: Danny Willett, Ryan Fox
- 02:05 p.m.: Cameron Young, Tommy Fleetwood
- 02:15 p.m.: Ludvig Aberg, Matthieu Pavon
- 02:25 p.m.: Cam Davis, Collin Morikawa
- 02:35 p.m.: Scottie Scheffler, Nicolai Hojgaard
- 02:45 p.m.: Max Homa, Bryson DeChambeau
Top Groups To Watch Out For In Round 3 Of The Masters
After the end of 36-holes, all the eyes will be on the joint leaders Max Homa, Scottie Scheffler, Bryson DeChmabeau, and the solo fourth-ranked Nicolai Hojgaard. While Homa and DeChambeau are paired together, Scheffler will be playing alongside Hojgaard. They will tee up at 02:45 p.m. ET and 02:35 p.m. ET, respectively.
Another notable group to watch out for at the 2024 Masters will be the pairing of Tiger Woods and Tyrrell Hatton. They are scheduled to start their play at 12:45 p.m. ET. Defending champion Jon Rahm is tagged with Grayson Murray in round 3 at Augusta National. The duo will kickstart their play at 10:25 a.m. ET.
Meanwhile, Rory McIlroy and Camilo Villegas will be seen playing together in the round 3 at Augusta National from 10:55 a.m. ET. LIV Golf’s face and six-time major champion Phil Mickelson will seen playing with young and talented PGA Tour pro Sahith Theegala. They are scheduled to tee off at 11:25 a.m. ET.
Joaquin Niemann, who received a special invite for the 2024 Masters, is paired with Australian prodigy Min Woo Lee and they will start their round 3 at 11:05 a.m. ET. Another exciting group to watch out for at Augusta National on Saturday will be the pairing of amateur golfer Neal Shipley, who made the cut in his debut at Augusta National, and eight-time PGA Tour winner Patrick Cantlay. They will be teeing up at 12:15 p.m. ET.
The exciting game of golf awaits at Augusta National. It will be intriguing to see the top-ranked players trying to stick to their spots after the end of 54 holes. Other top stars will also hope to play exceptionally well to enter in the final round with better scores.
