2024 Masters Round 3 Tee Times And Groups Unveiled

The 2024 Masters is gearing up for its third round at Augusta National. After the end of 36-holes, Max Homa, Scottie Scheffler, and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for the top spot with 6 under-par scores. They are followed by Nicolai Hojgaard who is on the solo fourth rank with a 4-under-par score. For round 3, the first group to tee off is the pair of Rickie Fowler and Hideki Matsuyama at 09:35 a.m. ET.

Five-time Green Jacket winner Tiger Woods is placed on the T22 rank and is in a seven-shot deficit of the 2024 Masters joint leaders. Rory McIlroy, who entered the tournament in hopes of completing his career grand slam, has a 4-over-par score and is ranked T35 on the leaderboard.

Meanwhile, the defending champion Jon Rahm also found himself stuck in the turmoil of windy conditions at Augusta National. He is 11 shots behind the 2024 Masters joint leaders with a 5-over-par score and is placed T44 on the leaderboard.

The tee times and groups for the round 3 of the 2024 Masters are out. Here’s a look at it (Time in ET):

09:35 a.m. : Rickie Fowler, Hideki Matsuyama

: Rickie Fowler, Hideki Matsuyama 09:45 a.m. : Thorbjorn Olesen, Russell Henley

: Thorbjorn Olesen, Russell Henley 09:55 a.m. : Jose Maria Olazabal, Luke List

: Jose Maria Olazabal, Luke List 10:05 a.m. : Tom Kim, Jake Knapp

: Tom Kim, Jake Knapp 10:15 a.m. : Si Woo Kim, Adam Scott

: Si Woo Kim, Adam Scott 10:25 a.m. : Jon Rahm, Grayson Murray

: Jon Rahm, Grayson Murray 10:35 a.m. : Chris Kirk, Tony Finau

: Chris Kirk, Tony Finau 10:45 a.m. : J.T. Poston, Keegan Bradley

: J.T. Poston, Keegan Bradley 10:55 a.m. : Rory McIlroy, Camillo Villegas

: Rory McIlroy, Camillo Villegas 11:05 a.m. : Joaquin Niemann, Min Woo Lee

: Joaquin Niemann, Min Woo Lee 11:25 a.m. : Sahith Theegala, Phil Mickelson

: Sahith Theegala, Phil Mickelson 11:35 a.m. : Adam Hadwin, Jason Day

: Adam Hadwin, Jason Day 11:45 a.m. : Denny McCarthy, Vijay Singh

: Denny McCarthy, Vijay Singh 11:55 a.m. : Erik van Rooyen, Will Zalatoris

: Erik van Rooyen, Will Zalatoris 12:05 p.m. : Akshay Bhatia, Shane Lowry

: Akshay Bhatia, Shane Lowry 12:15 p.m. : Patrick Cantlay, Neal Shipley*

: Patrick Cantlay, Neal Shipley* 12:25 p.m. : Corey Conners, Harris English

: Corey Conners, Harris English 12:35 p.m. :Brooks Koepka, Taylor Moore

:Brooks Koepka, Taylor Moore 12:45 p.m. : Tiger Woods, Tyrrell Hatton

: Tiger Woods, Tyrrell Hatton 12:55 p.m. : Xander Schauffele, Eric Cole

: Xander Schauffele, Eric Cole 01:15 p.m. : Sepp Straka, Matt Fitzpatrick

: Sepp Straka, Matt Fitzpatrick 01:25 p.m. : Kurt Kitayama, Lucas Glover

: Kurt Kitayama, Lucas Glover 01:35 p.m. : Adam Schenk, Patrick Reed

: Adam Schenk, Patrick Reed 01:45 p.m. : Byeong Hun An, Cameron Smith

: Byeong Hun An, Cameron Smith 01:55 p.m. : Danny Willett, Ryan Fox

: Danny Willett, Ryan Fox 02:05 p.m. : Cameron Young, Tommy Fleetwood

: Cameron Young, Tommy Fleetwood 02:15 p.m. : Ludvig Aberg, Matthieu Pavon

: Ludvig Aberg, Matthieu Pavon 02:25 p.m. : Cam Davis, Collin Morikawa

: Cam Davis, Collin Morikawa 02:35 p.m. : Scottie Scheffler, Nicolai Hojgaard

: Scottie Scheffler, Nicolai Hojgaard 02:45 p.m.: Max Homa, Bryson DeChambeau

Top Groups To Watch Out For In Round 3 Of The Masters

After the end of 36-holes, all the eyes will be on the joint leaders Max Homa, Scottie Scheffler, Bryson DeChmabeau, and the solo fourth-ranked Nicolai Hojgaard. While Homa and DeChambeau are paired together, Scheffler will be playing alongside Hojgaard. They will tee up at 02:45 p.m. ET and 02:35 p.m. ET, respectively.

Another notable group to watch out for at the 2024 Masters will be the pairing of Tiger Woods and Tyrrell Hatton. They are scheduled to start their play at 12:45 p.m. ET. Defending champion Jon Rahm is tagged with Grayson Murray in round 3 at Augusta National. The duo will kickstart their play at 10:25 a.m. ET.

Meanwhile, Rory McIlroy and Camilo Villegas will be seen playing together in the round 3 at Augusta National from 10:55 a.m. ET. LIV Golf’s face and six-time major champion Phil Mickelson will seen playing with young and talented PGA Tour pro Sahith Theegala. They are scheduled to tee off at 11:25 a.m. ET.

Joaquin Niemann, who received a special invite for the 2024 Masters, is paired with Australian prodigy Min Woo Lee and they will start their round 3 at 11:05 a.m. ET. Another exciting group to watch out for at Augusta National on Saturday will be the pairing of amateur golfer Neal Shipley, who made the cut in his debut at Augusta National, and eight-time PGA Tour winner Patrick Cantlay. They will be teeing up at 12:15 p.m. ET.

The exciting game of golf awaits at Augusta National. It will be intriguing to see the top-ranked players trying to stick to their spots after the end of 54 holes. Other top stars will also hope to play exceptionally well to enter in the final round with better scores.