Top Five Players to Look Out at 2024 Sentry Tournament of Champions

January 7, 2023; Maui, Hawaii, USA; Scottie Scheffler hits his tee shot on the 18th hole during the third round of the Sentry Tournament of Champions golf tournament at Kapalua Resort – The Plantation Course. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

The PGA Tour’s first tournament of 2024 is scheduled to be the Sentry Tournament of Champions. The tournament starts on January 4 at the Kapalua Plantation Course in Hawaii with a field of 59 players. The defending champion Jon Rahm has already been ruled out of the field as he made a switch to the rival LIV Golf league earlier in December 2023.

Advertisement

The field for the upcoming 2024 Sentry Tournament of Champions has top stars such as World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, defending FedEx Cup champion Viktor Hovland, fan-favorite Rickie Fowler, and young prodigy golfer Ludvig Aberg.

Without further delay, let’s take a closer look at who could perform at the upcoming 2024 Sentry Tournament of Champions:

Advertisement

5) Max Homa

Last time when Max Homa was at Kapalua Plantation Course in Hawaii, he ended up tied for third spot on the leaderboard. He is entering the 2024 Sentry Tournament of Champions with spectacular two wins last season on the PGA Tour. He would hope to turn his new year a bit more enjoyable by earning his first win of the season in Hawaii.

4) Tommy Fleetwood

Despite consistent performance on the PGA Tour, Tommy Fleetwood is still shy of his first title win on the leading Northern American golf circuit. This time at the Kapalua Plantation Course, the Englishman will be making his first appearance in the Sentry Tournament of Champions.

With nine top-10 finishes last season, he would hope to finally record his first PGA Tour title in the coming weekend.

3) Collin Morikawa

The 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions had hurt Collin Morikawa the most. Despite leading the table after the first 54 holes, he lost to Jon Rahm on Sunday after shooting a decent round of par 72. He ended his 2023 year with a blistering victory at the Zozo Championship.

Now, he would surely be drawing inspiration to finally get over like this time in the 2024 Sentry Tournament of Champions and secure his seventh PGA Tour title.

Advertisement

2) Scottie Scheffler

The 2022-23 season for the current World No. 1 golfer, Scottie Scheffler, was nothing but brilliant. He just missed out on recording a major win last year else he made no mistakes. He played 23 events and missed no cuts. In his 23 starts, he finished 17 times inside the top 10 on the leaderboard and recorded two sensational victories.

Last time when Scottie Scheffler was at Kapalua Plantation Course in 2023, he ended up tied for seventh rank. This time at the 2024 Sentry Tournament of Champions, he would hope to get his party started in the first week of January itself.

1) Viktor Hovland

The young Norwegian golfer, Viktor Hovland, had already showcased to the world his brilliant skillset and consistency on the golf course. He won three PGA Tour titles in 2023 including two coming in two consecutive weeks. After winning the Tour Championship, he was crowned as the FedEx Cup champion dethroning Rory McIlroy from his place.

Although his performance in his previous appearances at the Sentry Tournament of Champions does not justify his talent. However, he hopes to start the 2024 season with another sensational performance in Hawaii and earn some valuable FedEx points in pursuit of retaining his FedEx Cup title later in the year.