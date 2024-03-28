7 Strange Golf Club Preferences Golfers Have That Will Leave You Baffled

The highest level of professional golf fetches a lot of money for the players. Interestingly, a single stroke can make a huge difference in the amount of paycheck the golfer receives. Henceforth, these pro golfers try to ensure that everything is perfect before each and every tournament that they play.

However, sometimes these golfers prefer some strange preferences which certainly confuses the fans and players alike. So, here are the top seven strange golf club preferences of golfers that might blow your mind:

1) Phil Mickelson’s Drivers Set

The 53-year-old American is a typical player. It is quite unbelievable that he has won major championships with one driver, two drivers, and also without even a driver in his bag. When Phil Mickelson won the 2006 Masters Tournament, he just had two drivers in his bag. Later, he won the 2013 Open Championship with just 3 woods as a part of his strategy. Certainly, his tactics paid off both times.

2) Rickie Fowler’s Driver Face

Ever since the fan-favorite golfer returned to golf in 2023 after a short hiatus, his Cobra Darkspeed LS driver had strange lines on its face. The Darkspeed family driver is one of the most popular drivers in the consumer market. Rickie Fowler opted for this strange set of lines on his driver’s face because it made it look uniform and gave him a less lofty illusion.

3) Bernhard Langer’s Set Of Irons

The German legend is a two-time Masters Tournament winner. He is said to have one of the most strangest and interesting golf bags. There was a time when Langer had nine different brands of Irons in his golf bag. Back in 2020, he had 4 and 5 Irons from the Hogan Apex, 6 irons from Adams Idea Pro MB, and 7 to 9 Irons from Artisan MB.

4) Billy Horschel’s Dislike For Offset

The seven-time PGA Tour champion has a strong dislike for the offsets. His bag in every tournament does not have the slickest golf equipment. However, this proved to be because without offset slicing the balls at the toughest launch condition get really hard. So, after multiple experiments, he found an alternative in the 7-iron which does a similar job.

5) Bubba Watson’s Golf Club Grips

LIV Golf’s RangeGoats GC captain has one of the thickest grips in his golf clubs. It is said that he has 12 layers of grips on the bottom hand and 10 layers of grips on the upper hand. As per Bubba Watson, the thicker grips give him less face rotation. Apart from thick grips, he also has a strange preference for the colors of his club grips.

6) Dustin Johnson’s Topline Of Driver

The former World No. 1 has a typical square sitting head of his driver. Although the golfers historically preferred a slightly open look, he does have a strange preference. According to the golfer, this gives him better accuracy and power fade.

7) Collin Morikawa Has Strange Lie Angle

When a golfer reaches the highest professional level, he would naturally prefer custom fitting in his clubs. Mostly, the lie angle for the Irons is set at 2 degrees. However, Collin Morikawa has a different approach to this. Before every Iron shot, he will look down at his club and get it tweaked until he likes the lie angle. He does not really care about the degree of turn and values perfect visuals over the technicality.

There are other players like Padraig Harrington and Steve Stricker who also have strange golf club preferences. While the Irishman wants the thinnest grips on his club, the American would prefer grips set a little open.