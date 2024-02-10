Adrian Meronk Finally Confirms That His LIV Golf Move Emanated From His Ryder Cup Snub

May 19, 2023; Rochester, New York, USA; Adrian Meronk hits a tee shot on the fourth hole during the second round of the PGA Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

Adrian Meronk confirms that his Ryder Cup betrayal was the reason for his LIV Golf move. When he was left off the team, he was shocked, and then the sadness turned into anger. Meronk was fifth on the European Points list, yet Nicolai Hojgaard, who was 20 points behind, was chosen to play on the European team. But to restart his career, Meronk moved to LIV Golf after he received his PGA Tour card.

He revealed his feelings in a Telegraph Sport interview. Let’s take a look at what he had to say.

Adrian Meronk Reveals His Frustration That Led To His LIV Defection

Meronk, in an interview, bluntly stated that had he been on the Ryder Cup team, he would not have turned to LIV Golf.

“I don’t know, but I would probably not have come to LIV if I had played in the Ryder Cup…what I went through just made it easier to care more about myself and not care what other people think of me, or what other people want me to do.”

Added to that, he continued,

“What happened with the Ryder Cup just opened my eyes as to how everything works…The last two years I had really great years, but to be honest, I wasn’t enjoying it as much. I was just constantly on the road. We didn’t have a proper home, just packing from hotel to hotel, airport to airport.”

Meronk made this decision for his family and their well-being. LIV’s schedule also helps him make time for himself. He admitted to his family at Christmas that he wasn’t enjoying his career with so many tournaments and a routine life. He rather wanted to fall back and relax.

Meronk hasn’t given up his former tour card, so he might get a chance to play at the Ryder Cup in Bethpage next year. Meronk and other LIV golfers’ futures also depend on the PGAT-LIV talks and how they shape professional golf. As of now, Meronk has joined LIV and is focused on their event in Las Vegas.