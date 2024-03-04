Three Exciting Tiger Woods Facts You Need To Know

Feb 15, 2024; Pacific Palisades, California, USA; Tiger Woods on the twelfth hole during the first round of The Genesis Invitational golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jason Parkhurst-USA TODAY Sports

Tiger Woods has multiple records registered under his name. In his career spanning around 30 years, he has recorded 82 victories on the PGA Tour which includes 15 major titles. He is just three short of Jack Nicklaus’ 18 major title wins.

St. Andre Golf shared a video on X (formerly Twitter) featuring the 48-year-old American. The host played a quiz with the GOAT and asked if he remembered three interesting facts about him.

Here are the three facts about Tiger Woods:

1) Tiger Woods shot 1,466 putts from 2004 to 2006

When the host asked him how many putts he missed during the period between 2004 and 2006, The 15-time major champion immediately replied that he missed the cuts three times.

2) Woods Is The Only Player To Win Five Events In Last 60 Years On PGA Tour

The host next asked the 82-time PGA Tour champ if he knew which player had won five or more tournaments in a row in the last 60 years on the PGA Tour. Tiger Woods replied that he has won five a few times. Interestingly, he has achieved that feat thrice in his career. The last player to do so was Byron Nelson who won 11 tournaments consecutively but that was 60 years ago.

3) Woods has 126 under par in majors between 1997 and 2033

Finally, in the last question, the host stated that Woods had the best scoring average in the majors from 1997 to 2013. Then asked if he knew who was ranked second and what was the difference. However, the GOAT was unable to answer this question correctly.

Tiger Woods stated that it might be Phil Mickelson, however, the host corrected him and revealed that Steve Flesh was the guy who had a 125 over score that the 15-time major champion.

The 48-year-old American was last seen playing at the 2024 Genesis Invitational. However, he withdrew from the tournament in the middle of the second round due to flu. Now, he is scheduled to play at the Seminole Pro-Member which is quoted as the ‘unofficial first major of the year’ and stars Rory McIlroy and Justin Thomas in its field as well. It remains to be seen how he performs at the upcoming event.