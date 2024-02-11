‘Sh*tshows’: PGA Tour Pro Reacts To The Chaos And Ruckus Behavior At The WM Phoenix Open

The environment at the WM Phoenix Open is always lively. The tournament at TPC Scottsdale’s Stadium course is full of energy and fans dressed up like their favorite players.But the fans this year are proving to be a little rowdy and out of control.

The fans visit Arizona’s Scottsdale to have fun. Things get so rushed when the play moves to the famous 16th hole. Fans rush to the arena to secure a spot making it even louder. However, sometimes the behaviors of patrons turn out to be so wild that it even disturbs the concentration of the players.

Byeong Hun An Is Upset With The Ruckus Behavior From Fans At The WM Phoenix Open

PGA Tour pro, Byeong Hun An, took to X (formerly Twitter) to react to some of fans’ comments regarding the gnarly behavior of fans at the TPC Scottsdale. He was upset with patrons being out of control at the ongoing WM Phoenix Open affecting a lot of Tour members and staff.

A fan on X asked what did everyone think about the play on Friday. To which, Byeong replied by calling it “sh*tshows” and described everyone being “out of control” on each and every hole.

Interestingly, on Saturday, the WM Phoenix Open security official closed the entrance gate for some time after the course reached its maximum capacity. Also, there was a suspension on the sale of alcohol at the arena. This was the first time ever that the organizers had to make such a harsh decision.

Byeong Hun An replied to another fan who said that he should have already known what he was signing up for. The PGA Tour Pro said that he had played at the event multiple times, but this was the first time he had such an experience.

Another fan asked why was it so tough for golfers despite no pre-shot noise. He added that if there was constant noise like other sports, would that have been less distracting? The PGA Tour Pro replied to him by saying that the 16th hole of the WM Phoenix Open had always been loud and so it works. But when the same thing happened on other holes it was really weird for him.

Byeong Hun An was well-placed on the leaderboard with a four-under-par score after the second round. But nobody knows what went wrong with him when he slipped to one over par by the end of the third round of the WM Phoenix Open.

The South Korean golfer was surely upset with fans’ action at the TPC Scottsdale. However, it does not matter as the tournament has neared its endgame and he would probably hope nothing but to finish higher on the leaderboard.