‘I Did the Right Thing’: Ludvig Aberg Discloses That He Sternly Declined LIV Golf Offer

Ludvig Aberg has reportedly turned down a hefty LIV offer, he revealed. He disclosed that he was approached by LIV authorities to join the league but the PGA Tour pro stated that he “will never chase money” and would like to stand out on the tour by playing against the top-tier golfers.

The golfer turned professional in 2023 and has already won a total of two events on the PGA Tour and the DP World Tour. Also, he made an appearance at the Ryder Cup, where he defeated World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler in a Saturday round of 9&7, with partner Viktor Hovland, who also denied LIV’s offer. Thus, quite evidently, both the Ryder Cup compatriots didn’t follow in the footsteps of Jon Rahm, who switched to LIV Golf a few weeks back. In the Eurosport podcast, Aberg reflected on his thoughts regarding his decision.

Ludvig Aberg is Content with His Current Tour

Speaking on the Eurosport podcast, Aberg said that he saw a lot of red flags, which won’t help his career in LIV Golf. He also showed confidence in his decision.

“When I look back, I am very confident in my decision. I will never chase money; what I do is compete. I did the right thing.”

Added to that, he also said,

“I want to play against the best, because I am a competitive person and like to compete against the best players.”

The thoughts Aberg has are quite similar to Hovland’s, who finds the no-cut system with 48 players to be a circus. Rather, he prefers to play on a full field of 150 golfers.

This competitive zeal was also present in Jon Rahm, who censured LIV Golf and didn’t want to switch because of the format, but Aberg seems more committed.

The PGA Tour pro also respects the PGA Tour for its legacy and the heritage it stands for. Aberg has chosen his calling and that makes him a clear fit for the 2024 PGA Tour roster. With the enthusiasm Aberg is approaching, the boy is sure to shine in the PGA Tour’s next season.