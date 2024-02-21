PGA Tour Pro Shares Five Secret Tips To Great Putting

Denny McCarthy hits his bunker shot on the second hole during the third round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am golf tournament at Pebble Beach Golf Links. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Denny McCarthy earned his PGA Tour card in 2017 and has been mostly in the top 20 for putting. This season, the 30-year-old has started great and is in the top 30 to be counted as one of the best putters on the US-based golf circuit. Thus, the golfer has shared a few of his secret ingredients to become better at putting.

What are his suggestions to get better at putting? Let’s a look on his five secret tips to great putting:

1) Search for a low point

The PGA Tour pro revealed at the Genesis Invitational presser that finding the low point in a location helps a lot to have expertise on the greens. This trick might work only in Riv but knowing such a secret can work greatly for a golfer.

“There’s usually a low point or something that everything breaks towards…Everything here kind of goes down the hill toward No. 6. So even if you see an uphill putt, you see some of these holes, like 12 and 13, where it appears it might be tilted a little at you, but they’re actually a little quick,” Denny McCarthy said.

2) Make your feet workable

AimPoint is a very popular thing among professional players and the PGA Tour pro uses his feet to read the greens.

“They’ve put pins in trickier spots — very subtle spots. Maybe breaking one way most of the way and then break the other way at the end. When it’s hard to see sometimes, I’ll use my feet.” Added to that, he continued, “There’s some I have a harder time reading, and I’ll use my feet just to confirm my read basically.”

3) Single-handed putt

Denny McCarthy practices the putts using Tiger Woods‘ technique of using the right hand. This technique has a small arc in his stroke path. Thus, this practice has also helped the golfer in many events.

4) Check some lines

To measure how the greens are breaking the PGA Tour pro draws chalk lines to either edge of the cup. He trains his eyes to understand what the left edge looks like and how a ball outlooks.

6) The ball should roll end over end

If the ball is rolling properly then the golfer is a good putter. McCarthy explained it by saying,

“A good test is to line them up when you practice. If you’re rolling it end over end, that’s a good indicator that your face is square. I’ve trained myself to get back to square pretty well. Obviously, it helps.”

Thus, these are the few things the golfer follows to get his game on track. If a young player tries to go through these brilliant tips from the PGA Tour pro Denny McCarthy, he might surely get benefitted from it.