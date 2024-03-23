Xander Schauffele Makes A Merger Prediction Regarding A Unification Of The Sport That Will Have Jon Rahm Delighted

Xander Schauffele has a say on the merger talks between the PGA Tour and LIV Golf and he has predicted that both circuits will unite in the coming months. Now, this news would certainly make the likes of LIV golfers like Jon Rahm happy because he was one of the PGA Tour golfers to defect to the rival circuit.

As per recent updates, a meeting took place between the PGA Tour and the Saudi PIF, in which PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan and PIF Head Yasir Al-Rumayyan took part in negotiations that are expected to reach a result soon. Regarding the same, Schauffele was asked ahead of the Valspar Championship, to which he gave his thoughts about the deal between the two sides.

Xander Schauffele Talks About The PGAT-PIF Deal

Schauffele wants professional golf to becomes the same as it was before LIV golf came into being. He also want all the golfers to be able to play on the same green.

“My guess would be that we would all be playing together again…I think that’s what fans would want, I think that’s what TV would want, and golf as a whole would probably be better off that way.”

The golfer wants everything that was fractured since the birth of LIV Golf to come back together for the sake of the sport. He thinks this is how every sport has been. But will the passage back to the PGA Tour for the LIV golfers be that easy? Well, nobody knows for certain.

When, Schauffele was asked whether it was fine with allowing back golfers who enjoyed LIV money, the golfer said that it’s a part of acceptance.

“I have to accept sort of any decision I was going to make a long time ago regarding to what you just mentioned with money and moving and them coming back and stuff of that nature. So I’m very content with where I sit right now and I would have chosen otherwise.”

As Schauffele sounds liberal about LIV golfers, one golfer who’d be happiest is Jon Rahm. Rahm stated how keenly he wants the two circuits to coexist and this can be his moment if the sides finally reach a deal. Thus, a lot is to be decided before the Masters takes place at Augusta National.