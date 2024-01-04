Top Bet Odd Players Tee Times and Pairings at The Sentry Ft. Scottie Scheffler & Viktor Hovland

January 7, 2023; Maui, Hawaii, USA; Scottie Scheffler hits his tee shot on the 18th hole during the third round of the Sentry Tournament of Champions golf tournament at Kapalua Resort – The Plantation Course. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

The first PGA Tour signature event of 2024, The Sentry (formerly known as the Tournament of Champions) is all set to begin on January 4 at the Kapalua Resorts’ Plantation Course in Hawaii. The field consists of 59 players selected from the top 50 players from the OWGR and the top 50 players in the FedEx Cup standings.

The current World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler has the best odds entering The Sentry. He has +500 bet odds and is scheduled to start his play at 4:39 p.m. ET. He is paired with reigning FedEx Cup Champion Viktor Hovland, who has second-best +900 odds, and Jordan Spieth, who has +2200 odds for the first round.

The Sentry 2023 runner-up Collin Morikawa has third-best odds entering this year at the Kapalua Resorts’ Plantation Course. He has +1200 odds and is part of the first pair scheduled to tee off at 12:45 p.m. ET. He paired alongside Xander Schauffele and Tom Kim who have +1500 and +2500 odds, respectively.

Patrick Cantlay (+1300) will be starting his first round with Tommy Fleetwood (+2800) and Tony Finau (+2800) in the first PGA Tour Signature event, The Sentry at Kapalua Resorts’ Plantation Course. They will tee off at 2:21 p.m. ET.

Winning European Ryder Cup team member Ludvig Aberg has +1300 odds in The Sentry. He will be starting his campaign in Hawaii at 2:33 p.m. ET. His playing partners will be Max Homa, who has +1200 odds, and Rickie Fowler, who has +3000 odds.

Let’s take a closer look at all the tee times and pairings of The Sentry (all times in ET):

12:45 p.m. – Xander Schauffele, Collin Morikawa, Tom Kim

12:57 p.m. – Eric Cole, Brian Harman, Camilo Villegas

01:09 p.m. – Adam Schenk, Seamus Power, Lee Hodges

01:21 p.m. – Davis Riley, Luke List, Hideki Matsuyama

01:33 p.m. – Russell Henley, Nick Hardy, Sepp Straka

01:45 p.m. – Tom Hoge, Patrick Rodgers, Byeong Hun An

01:57 p.m. – J.T. Poston, Denny McCarthy, Mackenzie Hughes

02:09 p.m. – Cameron Young, Si Woo Kim, Harris English

02:21 p.m. – Tony Finau, Tommy Fleetwood, Patrick Cantlay

02:33 p.m.- Ludvig Aberg, Max Homa, Rickie Fowler

02:51 p.m. – Matt Wallace & Nico Echavarria

03:03 p.m. – Tyrrell Hatton, Keegan Bradley, Matt Fitzpatrick

03:15 p.m. – Nick Taylor, Akshay Bhatia, Cam Davis

03:27 p.m. – Chris Kirk, Vincent Norrman, Brendon Todd

03:39 p.m. – Sungjae Im, Lucas Glover, Adam Hadwin

03:51 p.m. – Kurt Kitayama, Adam Svensson, Emiliano Grillo

04:03 p.m. – Jason Day, Erik van Rooyen, Corey Conners

04:15 p.m. – Andrew Putnam, Taylor Moore, Justin Rose

04:27 p.m. – Sahith Theegala, Sam Burns, Wyndham Clark

04:39 p.m. – Scottie Scheffler, Jordan Spieth, Viktor Hovland

Who Are The Top Bet Picks at The Sentry?

The first PGA Tour signature event, The Sentry, is scheduled to be played from January 4 and January 7, 2024. It will be played at Kapalua Resorts’ Plantation Course in Hawaii. It has been hosting the tournament since 1999 and had a length of 7,596 yards. Unlike any other Tour event courses, it has a par to 73.

Before the first round of The Sentry, World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler has the best odds. He is followed by reigning Viktor Hovland who has +800 odds and the third-ranked players are Collin Morikawa and Max Homa with +1200 odds.

As per the SI’s Sportsbook, let’s look at top bet odds for The Sentry:

