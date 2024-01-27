‘I Just Made Fun Of You Sometimes’: Paige Spiranac Confesses To Bryson DeChambeau In Their First Collaboration Video

Days after announcing her collaboration with Bryson DeChambeau, Paige Spiranac finally released their video on YouTube. In the video, the American golfer was seen caddying for the famous golf influencer. While talking on the golf cart, she confessed to saying things about the Crushers GC captain.

Spiranac shared the collaboration video with on her YouTube channel. They were at the Albany Golf Course and planned to play three holes. While the famous golf influencer swung golf clubs, DeChambeau served as her caddie.

After the first hole, when they were moving forward with the second hole on a golf cart, Spiranac excitedly said that nobody would have thought about her collaboration with Bryson DeChambeau. She later opened up about her previous comments on the golfer and said that she just made fun of him.

“I think that this is a collaboration that no one thought would happen. Because to be fair and I’ll own up to it.” Spiranac said. “To be fair I don’t think I said anything that was that mean. I just… just made fun of you sometimes and sometimes I feel as deserved.”

Paige Spiranac Explains Why She Launched Multiple Attacks On Bryson DeChambeau

The 30-year-old LIV golfer was one of the hottest targets for the famous social media star for quite a long time. There had been rarely any instances when she did not speak against the Crushers GC captain. However, their relationship seems to have gotten better as they released their first collaboration video on YouTube.

While traveling to the second hole at the Albany Golf Course, Paige Spiranac first confessed about her previous comments on DeChambeau. Later, she recalled some of the incidents such as the golfer’s rope incident at the Rich Harvest Farms and the ant hole incident at the 2020 WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational.

“The Rope incident, fire ants. I mean what’s… what’s a girl going to do when someone does something like that? Now, we’re here. We’re besties,” Spiranac said.

After Spiranac told him the reason behind her previous comments, DeChambeau simply laughed it off and sarcastically said,

“I’m giving you wrong club this time”

It seems Spiranac and DeChambeau have finally buried the hatchet. They have now collaborated on a video and fans can expect more featuring them together. The recently released video was amazing and fans were surely enjoying the unusual partnership.