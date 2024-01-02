“This Outfit Is Straight Outta 1998”: Former World No.1 Ridiculed For New Apparel After Switching From Nike

Jason Day is starting his new year with a new deal. He has shaken hands with Malbon Golf and cut off Nike from his sponsorship list. This news has spiked surges of tension for Nike, as a few days ago, there were rumors of Nike and Tiger Woods parting ways. Moreover, Day is a big golfer, so losing him from the roster is a bad sign.

Nike has sponsored the golfer since 2016, but there have been no questions regarding his outfit. But as Day was spotted wearing a Malbon Golf dress, fans started throwing negative comments under the post. Would he become the next Viktor Hovland of J. Lindeberg? Let’s have a look at how the followers perceive his new dressing choices!

Fans Mock Jason Day’s Malbon Outfits After Nike Deal Fall Apart

Jason Day can be seen wearing a milk-white polo paired with grey pants. As this post circulated on social media, fans thought that Day had traveled back in time.

One fan thinks this outfit is straight from 1998 and doesn’t follow the current trends.

A fan denies trusting the photo’s person, as Day, given the sleeves are too big for him.

A follower made a bold claim about Tiger Woods joining Malbon Golf, after leaving Nike.

A fan ridicules the brand’s shoes and thinks they’re actually outdated.

A fan thinks Nike having stakes in Malbon Golf is a good thing for the brand to grow.

An enthusiast mockingly stated that this t-shirt seems like something that was worn in the 1998 Ryder Cup.

Again, another fan thinks that the outfit is old-fashioned and has a touch of 1985.

A fan thinks that the cap is an odd fit for the dress. But he made a bold claim that Malbon must be paying well to Day.

Seeing the reactions of the fans, Jason Day must be regretting his decision. However, if the golfer is paid well through this, that’s something that counts in the end. Who could be the next golfer to end their partnership with Nike?