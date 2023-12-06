HomeSearch

“He Ain’t Tiger”: Jon Rahm’s Reported LIV Golf Contract Worth $550+ Million Divides Fans

Suchita Chakraborty
|Published December 06, 2023

Jon Rahm

Aug 22, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; PGA golfer Jon Rahm addresses the media during a press conference at East Lake Golf Club prior to Thursday s start of the TOUR Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

There has been speculation after the Ryder Cup that Jon Rahm is probably switching to the LIV league. While the World No. 3 hasn’t spoken on the speculations surrounding his potential move, his sudden backout from Tiger Woods’ tech-based league, the TGL, and the Hero World Challenge can’t be just a coincidence. Moreover, Rahm shares deep connections with Phil Mickelson and Sergio Garcia, the LIV compatriots. Out of these two, Mickelson allegedly spoke of Rahm as a “done deal” for LIV, according to Alan Shipnuck, which the six-time major winner later denied. 

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/NUCLRGOLF/status/1732176128083718468?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

A recent report has claimed that Rahm is expected to sign a deal worth $550 million or more, and that he might have his own LIV team. But as these rumors circulate, they have created an evident division in the golf community. Let’s see what the fans have to say about this!

Fans React to Jon Rahm’s Massive LIV Contract

A fan made a bold claim regarding Jon Rahm’s loyalty to the PGA Tour:

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/ghill37g/status/1732176410129690946?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/UWMoose/status/1732176842290069667?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/TheOilMan12/status/1732178561052672179?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

A fan found the ‘earth-shattering’ context to be a bit of an exaggeration because Jon Rahm is not Tiger Woods. Even other top-tier golfers who switched were forgotten:

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/DeyAlcalde/status/1732202929853960414?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/philwilnel/status/1732183876221513999?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Jim_Bodecker/status/1732214841358651603?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/GarethBeverley/status/1732181522852233412?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/23mikeb/status/1732193293113430412?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/jrendell17/status/1732191754835652741?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/TheSpikeNolan/status/1732177735215157493?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Whether the news is legitimate or not, nobody knows unless Jon Rahm himself addresses the matter. But one thing is for certain: Rahm’s move to LIV Golf will have a huge impact on the future of the PGA Tour and its players. What would that constitute? Only time will tell.

Suchita Chakraborty

Suchita Chakraborty

Suchita Chakraborty is a senior golf writer at The SportsRush. She did her post-graduation at St. Xavier's University. For a year now, she has developed a riveting inclination toward golf, with Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy being her top-tier motivational figures to indulge in the sport. She even lives by the words of the Hall of Famer, "You can always become better", which impels her to excel every day. Her strong suit in golf is covering the LPGA Tour, especially the nooks and crannies of the international event, the Solheim Cup. As a pastime amusement, Suchita also engages herself in reading about golf controversies. Her favorite pick is ‘LIV and Let Die’ by Alan Shipnuck, which covers the PGA-LIV beef.

