LIV Golf Announces 2024 Season Schedule With No Trump Courses and Event Scheduled in Las Vegas Week of Super Bowl

Finally, Brooks Koepka‘s social media frustration over his league has come to an end. On Wednesday, LIV Golf finally announced its 2024 schedule, with no events scheduled on any of Donald Trump’s courses and one event scheduled during the NFL Super Bowl week!

The schedule is still incomplete, as two seasonal events and the championships haven’t gotten the venues fixed. The Saudi-funded league is moving to a more internationally diverse calendar this year, with 12 regular-season events to be held across eight different countries. Now, let’s take a look at the schedule to get a detailed understanding of it.

The Announced LIV Golf 2024 Schedule

TOURNAMENT DATE VENUE LIV Golf Mayakoba February 2-4 El Camaleón Golf Course LIV Golf Las Vegas February 8-10 Las Vegas Country Club LIV Golf Saudi Arabia March 1-3 To Be Announced LIV Golf Hong Kong March 8-10 Hong Kong Golf Club LIV Golf (USA) April 5-7 To Be Announced LIV Golf Adelaide April 26-28 The Grange Golf Club LIV Golf Singapore May 3-5 The Serapong at Sentosa Golf Club LIV Golf Houston June 7-9 Golf Club of Houston LIV Golf Nashville June 21-23 The Grove LIV Golf Andalucía July 12-14 Real Club Valderrama LIV Golf UK July 26-28 JCB Golf and Country Club LIV Golf Greenbrier August 16-18 The Old White at The Greenbrier INDIVIDUAL CHAMPIONSHIP To Be Announced To Be Announced TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP To Be Announced To Be Announced

The 2024 schedule has notably avoided the former president’s golf courses. The Trump National Golf Club of Bedminster and the Trump property in Washington, DC, which have been an evident part of LIV Golf for the last two seasons, and theTrump National Doral Golf Course, which was the team championship venue for LIV, won’t be a part of the upcoming LIV schedule, as per current reports. This seems like LIV Golf’s decision to steer clear of any political scenarios involving Donald Trump and his election campaign, especially after his hearing.

Also, this year, eight countries will be organizing a total of twelve seasonal events (apart from the championships). But the third and fifth events still have empty course details, with Rich Harvest Farms of Chicago out of the schedule this year.

Now, one of the events that will be returning in 2024 is the LIV Golf Mayokaba in Mexico, serving as the opening event. LIV Golf also made the announcement of returning to Adelaide after massive success and fan turnout last season, especially at the stadium-like structure on a par-3 that went viral after Chase Koepka’s hole-in-one. And, since LIV had the most success at the Grange Golf Club, it was the first location confirmed by the league. The other returning venues that will be part of the 2024 LIV calendar are LIV Golf Sentosa in Singapore, LIV Golf Greenbrier in West Virginia, and LIV Golf Valderrama in Spain. Greenbrier was also privy to another major LIV moment, with Bryson DeChambeau claiming the title by scoring a record 58 in the final round.

There are a few new venues on the roster as well, which include LIV Golf Las Vegas, which will be held in the same week as the Super Bowl, LIV Golf Hong Kong, and LIV events in Houston and Nashville in the month of June. South Korea has also been a part of the discussions as a LIV destination for a long time, but as of now, there seem to be no plans to make that happen.

Now, the golf world remains eager to know the remaining schedule and new destinations, given that four events still have vacancies.