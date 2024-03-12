Former PGA Championship Winner Jason Day Signs Deal To Take Equity Partnership In Golf Footwear Brand

Mar 7, 2024; Orlando, Florida, USA; Jason Day hits his drive on the first tee during the first round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

Former PGA Championship winner Jason Day has closed an equity deal with an emerging footwear brand, Payntr Golf. He is said to launch a new shoe collection called, ‘X1 Proto’, which he is going to test for the entire 2024 season. Once the testing is completed successfully, the new collection will be out for sale sometime around this fall. Currently, the Australian pro is wearing the brand’s ‘X 006 RS’ shoes.

Advertisement

Day is also actively involved in the research and development of the all-new design ‘X1 Proto’. It is said that the new shoe line will have its signature elements. The brand claims to make the new collection with utmost comfort with the help of its proprietary propulsion technology.

Payntr Golf is based in Portland, Oregon, and was founded by David Paynter, Mike Forsey, and Michael Glancy in 2020. At the 2024 PGA Merchandise Show, the brand released its new shoe collection, Trainer X001, which has the principle motto, “Performance Multiplied.”

Advertisement

Jason Day Comments On His New Equity Partnership With Payntr Golf

The former PGA Championship winner stated that he had been wearing the golf footwear brand for several years and was excited to partner with them. The 36-year-old said,

“Over the last several years, Payntr Golf and their footwear has made a name for themselves amongst many professional golfers on Tour.” Day added by saying, “When the opportunity to join this team, and their mission to give golfers a true on-course performance advantage, was proposed, it fit perfectly.”

Jason Day further praised Payntr Golf for having great expertise in the golf footwear segment. He called the new equity deal a unique opportunity to work on the development of new concepts.

“Their golf footwear expertise and attention to detail is unmatched. But for me, having the unique opportunity to work closely as an owner on a collaborative collection from concept to reveal was key to the full partnership coming together,” Day said.

Jason Day was formerly associated with Adidas. Recently, he signed a new apparel brand endorsement deal with Malbon Golf. So, the newest equity partnership with Payntr Golf is absolutely a great brand to have in his portfolio.