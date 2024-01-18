LIV Golf Head Yasir Al-Rumayyan Embroiled In $74 Million Lawsuit For ‘Kidnapping And Detention’ For The Saudi Crown

Yasir Al-Rumayyan, the head of the Saudi PIF and pioneer of LIV Golf, has been accused of carrying out instructions from the Saudi Arabian Crown Prince, Mohammad Bin Salman, with the deceitful intention of “harming, silencing and ultimately destroying” the family members of the kingdom’s retired general, Dr. Saad Aljabri. As a result of this heinous crime, the general can be imposed with a lawsuit for $74 million.

The lawsuit was filed in Canada, as Aljabri has filed from Saudi Arabia but settled in Canada with his family. Two of his children were arrested in 2020 and imprisoned. His son, Omar, was sentenced to nine years, and his daughter, Sarah, was sentenced to seven years. Moreover, the children did not get a chance at a a trial in order to prove their innocence, and haven’t met their parents ever since. Aljabri has made several accusations against Al-Rumayyan, and the LIV Golf head thus finds himself in deep trouble.

Yasir Al-Rumayyan Pleads For Justice Involving His Son And Daughter

Aljabri has stated in the lawsuit that Al-Rumayyan was directly involved in jeopardizing his family.

“These include taking steps to orchestrate an alleged campaign which include ‘wrongful kidnapping and detention,’ ‘misappropriation of property’ and the ‘expropriation’ of companies worth hundreds of millions of dollars into PIF hands.”

It further stated that the reason why Al-Rumayyan took revenge on Aljabri’s children was because of his defection. His defection news also involved stealing from Saudi funds and moving to Turkey in 2017. But Aljabri had denied the rumors and hasn’t confessed to anything.

Al-Rumayyan is a part of the Crown Prince’s close circle, and even during the merger signing, he had a greater hand than anybody else. This current news comes a few months before the PGAT-LIV agreement deal is to be finalized and Al-Rumayyan, who is entangled in controversies, was expected to be the chairman of the for-profit entity. Now, it is time to see what Al-Rumayyan’s response to this lawsuit will be in the upcoming days.