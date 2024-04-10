‘He Had A Little Bit Of A Stomach Bug’: Jon Rahm Expresses Concerns Over His Caddie’s Health On Eve of Masters Tournament

Sep 29, 2023; Rome, ITA; Team Europe golfer Jon Rahm reacts as he walks up the 18th hole during day one fourballs round for the 44th Ryder Cup golf competition at Marco Simone Golf and Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Adam Cairns-USA TODAY Sports

Jon Rahm who is looking to defend his title at the upcoming Masters tournament admitted that his caddie Adam Hayes has been down with a stomach virus. The caddie got ill during last week’s LIV Golf Miami event and missed caddying in the tournament’s final round.

Now, although Rahm remains hopeful about having his caddie by his side, mentioning that Hayes is improving with each passing day, it’s still uncertain whether he will accompany the Spaniard in the first round of the Masters. Since the inception of their partnership in 2016, Hayes has continuously served as the golfer’s caddie, despite facing some struggles.

Speaking about the same, Jon Rahm said (via Golf Magic):

“Well, he’s here, and he had a little bit of a stomach bug. It takes a lot for him not to caddie because I’ve heard multiple times, ‘I don’t know if I can make it,’ but I don’t know if today would be the day, and he’s always been there and he’s always made it through, even though he’s struggled.”

The 29-year-old golfer further added his concerns by stating how he doesn’t have a backup caddie for the upcoming Augusta event:

“As of right now, I don’t have a backup, so I hope he can make it on Thursday.”

It’s worth mentioning that recently, Jon Rahm treated his 33 guests (the Augusta event’s past winner) to his Iberian-themed dinner on April 9th. He also made his chef reach out to his grandmother to learn her cherished recipes before showcasing a delectable spread to the guests, featuring stew, ribeye steak, and an extensive menu.

Nevertheless, it remains to be seen whether Rahm will have his caddie back on Thursday or if he will compete alongside his fellow PGA Tour players for the first time in 2024 with a new caddie by his side.

With Rahm now playing on the LIV league, his chances of participating at some of PGA Tour’s biggest tournaments will be a concern sometime in the future. The one event that he won’t be able to be a part of, as of yet, remains the Ryder Cup. Only a merger between the two tours can provide a ray of hope for the Spaniard. But, the golfer is confident that things will eventually fall in place.

Jon Rahm Feels His Move To LIV Will Be Influential In Mediating The PGAT-LIV Debate

Jon Rahm, who left the PGA Tour earlier this year to play for the Saudi-backed league, seems hopeful for the negotiations that are currently underway between the PGA Tour and the Saudi PIF. Moreover, the golfer even feels that his move to LIV will be helpful for the merger to occur soon as big names are making a switch to the Saudi-backed league.

“I think I could be the start of a tipping point, yeah. I understood the weight that that decision could have and the impact it could have. Yes. I understood that perfectly. That’s why it wasn’t such an easy decision.”

Nevertheless, this is not the case and the decision for a merger remains in the hands of the authorities. But should this become a reality and if the merger proceeds shortly, fans may have the opportunity to see more LIV Golf players competing alongside PGA Tour golfers, given that currently only 13 LIV golfers are present at Augusta National for the major.