‘He’s Even Eliminated S**’: Tiger Woods Has Sacrificed Distractions Ahead Of 2024 Masters Tournament According To Reports

Tiger Woods prepares to putt on the 18th green during the second round of The Masters.

Tiger Woods has been preparing hard for the upcoming Masters, scheduled to take place next week at the Augusta National. The 82-time PGA Tour winner is focused on taking another victory to his credit and is making sure he doesn’t fall for any distractions.

Recent updates reveal that a close associate of Woods has stated the 48-year-old golfer has chosen to abstain from sexual activities until the tournament concludes, aiming to avoid any distractions during his preparation.

Moreover, Tiger Woods‘ friend pointed out that the golfer is dedicating a lot of effort to his gym workouts and diet leading up to the tournament. This is considerable since Woods last competed at the Genesis Invitational in February but had to pull out because he was experiencing flu-like symptoms.

NUCLR Golf took to X (formerly Twitter) and shared the update:

“He’s focused. He’s working really hard in the gym. He’s eating right. He’s even eliminated sex.” “He does that now when he’s preparing: no sex until the tournament is over. He doesn’t want anything to take away his focus.”

Notably, the golfer ended his relationship with former girlfriend Erica Herman in 2023. He is currently said to be single, and his friend has also declined to comment on the matter.

Tiger Woods Continues To Seek A Path To Recovery

Lately, Woods has been absent from competitive golf, initially due to a car accident in 2021 and later because of an ankle surgery in 2023. Nonetheless, he remains dedicated to participating in one tournament per year during the 2024 season.

Currently, as per Tiger Woods’ longtime friend Notah Begay III, Woods continues to strive to recover from his physical ailments, even a year after undergoing surgery.

Begay III said: (via USA Today):

“He’s got zero mobility in that left ankle and really has low-back challenges now, which he knew he was going to have. For the past couple months, he’s been trying to find a way to recover.”

Considering Woods’ determination to compete, it remains to be seen how far he can advance in the tournament and whether he can secure his sixth Masters title, and his 16th major win.