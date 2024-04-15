How Many Major Exemptions Did Scottie Scheffler Get Post His 2024 Masters Victory?

Scottie Scheffler’s 2024 Masters victory earned him his second green jacket and a whopping $3.6 million paycheck. However, his win at Augusta National did include multiple perks such as exemptions to the other three majors. The current World No. 1 was already exempted from all the other three majors until 2026. The reason behind it was his first green jacket win in 2022. Now, after his second win, the American will be invited to all three majors until 2028.

The first win at Augusta National had already given Scottie Scheffler lifetime entry into the first major of each season. His second win in 2024 makes his the 18th player in history to record multiple victories in the Masters. Since Bubba Watson in 2014, the current World No. 1 is only the first player to record a multi-time green jacket win.

Scottie Scheffler’s win at the 2024 Masters has renewed his PGA Tour membership for another five years. He has also received a traditional golden locket in addition to the trophy and the green jacket. His win on Sunday last week fetched him 100 OWGR points and 600 FedEx Cup points. Next year, he will be the host of the prestigious Champions Dinner at Augusta National.

“I Love Winning” – Scottie Scheffler Reflects On His 2024 Masters Win

The American golfer’s performance at Augusta National was nothing but phenomenal. He started off brilliantly with a 6 under 66 on Thursday and followed it with two decent rounds of 72 and 71. Scheffler entered the final round with one stroke lead over second ranked Collin Morikawa. Finally, he closed his final round with another skillful round of 4 under 68 to win his second green jacket.

While reflecting on his 2024 Masters win, Scottie Scheffler stated that he always loved competing and winning. His only hatred is towards losing. As quoted by BBC, he said,

“I’m not going to intentionally take my eye off the ball.” Scheffler said, “I still love competing. I love winning. I hate losing.”

Scottie Scheffler then said that all he wanted to do was to reach his home and celebrate with his wife and family. The 2024 Masters champion revealed that he was expecting his first child and was missing his wife.

“All I can think about is getting home. It is a special time for us. I will go home, soak in this victory and enjoy the birth of my first child. I am looking forward to celebrating with Meredith – it’s been a long week without her,” Scheffler said.

The American golfer also added that his priorities were going to change soon. Scottie Scheffler said that after the birth of his child, his family would be his main priority.

“My priorities will change very soon. My son or daughter will be the main priority, along with my wife, so golf will now be probably fourth in line,” Scheffler added.

Scottie Scheffler will be next seen playing at the 2024 RBC Heritage Open. He has already recorded three victories in the 2024 season. With the kind of form he has right now, he will be one of the top guys to watch out for at Harbour Town Golf Links this week.