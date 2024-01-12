‘I Fully Understood Why…’: Jon Rahm Finally Responds To Scottie Scheffler Beating Him At The Player Of The Year Award

Jon Rahm was one of the Player of the Year contenders this year after winning four times on the PGA Tour last year. But surprisingly, after Rahm’s move to LIV Golf, Scottie Scheffler was given the Player of the Year title based on votes by the tour’s golfers. Now, as per the latest news, Rahm has acknowledged Scheffler’s triumph over him and displayed surprise over the news.

Moreover, the World No. 1 has won this honorary award back-to-back after Woods made a hat-trick from 2005 to 2007. Also, in statistical terms, Scheffler’s ball striking was better than that of any other golfer. But, he still lagged behind Rahm in terms of the number of wins. Moreover, a major triumph at the Masters counts more than Scottie Scheffler‘s achievements. Now, speaking his thoughts about the same, Rahm has expressed his views on losing the title this year.

Jon Rahm Speaks His Mind On The Player Of The Year Title

Jon Rahm discusses how he feels Scottie Scheffler’s Player of the Year title is worthwhile, but the award is based on something else too.

“Oh man, listen, Scottie had a fantastic year. I don’t want to take away anything from what he did, but historically, hardware is what’s won basically the player of the year.”

He also reminisced how he was consistent in the year Patrick Cantlay won, but still ended up not getting the award.

“The year Patrick Cantlay won, I was basically the more consistent player, in 2021, had a major, I think I had 16 top-10s that year and I fully understood why Patrick won it.”

Finally, Rahm made peace with Scheffler’s ball-striking as the reason, and thought the voters considered that analysis. Rahm is preparing to tee it up at Mayokaba and his LIV Golf team has still not been disclosed publicly.

Apart from the Player of the Year award, Scheffler also got the Byron Nelson award for the best scoring average of 68.63. Moreover, Scheffler takes privilege on being rewarded for this. The golfer indeed got rewarded for his hard work and his ability to retain the World number one position.